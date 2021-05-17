Job Details

WHAT WE NEED

Kicks Digital Marketing is looking for an experienced Lead Designer who will be responsible for preparing, advising, and executing design production for Kicks and our clients. We are looking for creative go-getters with an inventive drive, who are excited to create smart work in a sometimes fast-paced environment. While we're open to a non-Indy resident; bonus points for being local and,or willing to become local.

The ideal candidate understands all phases of content creation from design thinking to execution, ensuring all production meets clients’ business goals and objectives. Qualified candidates will be able to build strategies into custom design solutions for various brands. While working within the content discipline, candidates must also display a strong understanding of the entire marketing ecosystem (e.g. branding, web development, UI/UX, social media, email marketing and design impact).

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Lead Designer is unique within Kicks, as they will work within both of our divisions:

Projects — large-scale branding and web projects

Marketing — ongoing social media needs, paid ads, etc.

Project Responsibilities:

Participate in pre-sales scoping to provide content strategy and proposals for client presentations

Assist Project team in developing wireframes, mockups, and marketing examples for project scopes

Develop full-scale website designs

Understand the project workflow to ensure deadlines are met in content to design transitions, as well as design to development transitions

Marketing Responsibilities: Work with our internal marketing team to identify brand/campaign objectives and goals while establishing quality standards and design learning

Translate marketing briefs, insights, and strategies into innovative, custom design ideas

Design in a range of visual styles as appropriate for different clients and mediums

Produce design content for social media posting, blogs, and paid advertising

Participate in monthly/quarterly marketing meetings with marketing team members for account planning purposes

Required Skills 4-6+ years of relevant experience in agency design, web design, brand strategy

Professional experience working within an agency across teams — including freelance designers — to create functional visual outcomes

Strong internal and external communication skills and professionalism; able to represent Kicks positively to all clients

Highly collaborative, and a specialist in balancing a variety of needs across a company

Strong working knowledge of design software, with the ability to create and work within aesthetic brand standards

File and format all design work in the appropriate format and location in compliance with Kicks processes

Craft compelling visual narratives on a variety of channels

Knowledge of printing procedures, photography, illustration, animations, and verbal and written communication

A broad thinker, capable of communicating a variety of design solutions

Strong understanding of the cultural trends shaping consumer behavior

Digitally connected and passionate about technology and how it applies to our industry

Ability to work under tight deadlines

Portfolio required



