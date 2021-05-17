Job Details

East Coast Catalyst is a boutique digital agency that helps clients use the internet for competitive advantage through websites, mobile apps, and other digital marketing initiatives. We move fast, we have fun, and we deliver measurable value to our clients. We use our skills in tech to work smarter, not harder for our primarily tech-industry clients. We enjoy a chemistry with our clients that makes work enjoyable and effective and has kept clients coming back for over 10 years. Above all, we believe that happy employees make everything run smoother so we support our employee’s growth, wellness, and individuality.

Senior UX Designer

Full time | Location: Boston, MA or US Remote (EST/CST time zones)

or

Contract | Location: Remote (Time zones: California to Eastern Europe)





The Senior UX Designer is responsible for designing interfaces for websites, applications, and other digital experiences. The ideal candidate will have experience working with other creatives, web developers, digital marketers, and business stakeholders in creating B2B marketing websites for customers in the software industry.

UX Design at East Coast Catalyst we use design to achieve the business goals of our clients. We get the most satisfaction from seeing our work has improved the KPIs of our clients. Similarly, we believe in simple, efficient, and scalable design is the best way to achieve this. Components, styles, and efficient use of design systems are a requirement in our work.

This position reports to the Chief Operations Officer.





Responsibilities

UX / UI design for websites, mobile apps, and digital products

Responsive web and native mobile layouts and interfaces

Information architecture design, including strategies that balance user experience and SEO considerations

Design user flows and data flows

Create interactive prototypes; wireframe and high-fidelity

Lead user testing and research (in-person and online)

Create design systems for websites, content management systems, apps, and digital products

Work closely with other disciplines (tech/development, digital marketing, strategy, security, project management, etc.) to create cohesive workflows and strong working relationships

Quality assurance throughout the lifecycle of a project to ensure alignment of the intended user experience, visual design, and functionality with the final product

Strategic consulting with clients to devise digital solutions to business challenges

Work with sales and account teams in a support capacity to create estimates and proposals

Participate in hiring, training & mentoring of ECC staff

Create/improve systems and processes to facilitate running the business and executing on projects

Contribute to a culture of learning by bringing your ideas to the table and being open to learning from others.

Occasional production design - including image selection and optimization, iconography, illustration, banner ads, etc.





Requirements

4+ years of direct UX/UI design experience and a strong portfolio of relevant work (previous agency experience a plus)

In-depth knowledge of design process, principles, and best practices, especially responsive design considerations

Strong conceptual and graphic design skills, strong understanding of visual hierarchy, typography, and color theory with the ability to offer a variety of design solutions

Ability to communicate ideas and design rationale verbally, visually, and in writing

Willingness and ability to incorporate feedback into design iterations

Expert-level skills in prototyping software

Expert-level skills in Figma (or similar)

Experience with WordPress and/or Drupal

Broad understanding of front-end coding languages HTML, CSS, and Javascript

Experience designing B2B marketing websites (ideally for tech companies)

Familiarity with modern martech tools used in tandem with marketing websites such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Search Console, Data Studio, and other advertising tools

Strong internal and client-facing communication skills

Strong presentation skills





Nice to Have:

Design-related skills (illustration, logo design, animation)

Hands-on front-end coding skills in HTML & CSS & Javascript

Motion graphics, video design, and production skills

Hands-on digital marketing experience

Direct experience with conversion optimization techniques & tools

Proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite

Benefits:

(Full-time positions)

100% of medical insurance premiums covered for employee and family

50% of dental and vision premiums covered for employee and children

HSA with 50% deductible contributed by ECC

11 paid holidays plus 15 days flex time-off (increases with tenure)

Flexible work schedule

401k with 4% company matching and optional profit sharing

Collaborative work environment

Work where and how you want. Work remotely or from our office in the fun and lively Fort Point neighborhood of Boston

Career growth opportunities with training and professional development

A culture that supports your growth, wellness, and individuality





East Coast Catalyst is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants are considered for all positions without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, age, mental or physical disability, medical condition, marital status, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status or any other status protected by law.



