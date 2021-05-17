Job Details

Why only watch when you can be part of it? Europe’s smartest travel platform does not develop by itself.

In order to achieve our high ambitious goals, we are looking for clever minds, trouble-shooter, implementers and communication talents. With more than 40 million annual customers worldwide, Eurowings is one of the leading airlines in the European market. Eurowings Digital is a subsidiary of Eurowings Aviation and transforms the Eurowings brand from an airline to a holistic, digital travel companion for the entire travel chain.

You share our passion for the world of travel and want to be part of a driven and high performing team? Join Eurowings Digital as UX/UI Designer (f/m/diverse) and take responsibility in providing a meaningful experience to all our customers - in more than 50 countries within Europe and the world.

Your mission

As a UX/UI Designer (f/m/diverse) you are part of a cross-functional team and work in an agile environment with flat hierarchies. You play a crucial role in your squad team and you are a key person for delivering any designs and UX flows/concepts/improvements. You carry the vision of our design guiding principles and visual language to your squad team and to external agencies. You strive for a consistent visual language in our products, features and design components. You are the voice of our customers and bases his/her design decisions on qualitative/quantitative research data insights.

Your tasks

Discover: With strong empathy, you uncover problems and needs of our users – you prepare, execute and analyze usability tests, conduct research at airports or in user labs and convert general user feedback from our App Store, Play Store, Usabilla and other sources into problem statements.

Define: With a strong understanding of design methodologies, you convert problems into opportunities - by creating visual concepts, mock-ups, wireframes, flowcharts and interactive prototypes that make the possible solution for a product or feature tangible.

Develop: As part of the design team, you initiate, create and control UI components and patterns, in strong collaboration with product teams and other stakeholders.

Deliver: In close collaboration with our frontend developers, you refine and implement design components in our digital products, with a strong focus on delivering the highest quality possible. By using tools like Zeplin and Frontify, you document components and patterns to enrich our design system over time.

Your profile