Job Details

About the job

As Lead Designer at Follow Up Boss, you will be 100% customer focused, in understanding their needs and problems, in an effort to provide elegant and simple solutions that delight our customers. You'll create products that are not only amazing to look at, but intuitive, simple, and help our customers achieve their goals every day. You will protect the UX/UI quality as we develop the product to ensure we deliver a referable experience to every customer. You will own and collaborate in creating and driving the creative vision at Follow Up Boss.

We’re a bootstrapped, profitable company started back in April of 2011.

We're fully remote and have been since day 1.

We don’t just claim to be customer-centric - we live it.

Opportunity to have a big impact on our growth and your career

No red tape or pointless meetings

Competitive base salary - top 10% in US; for this position the range is $160K - $171K

Strong benefit package including a 401k with 6% match, health/dental/vision insurance for you and our family, funding for continuing education, paid parental leave, kindle + unlimited books, home office setup, company meetups, and 20 PTO + 10 sick days

Solve challenging problems and put your skills to the test every day.

See a direct impact of your work and value you created for customers.

Provide direct input on technical and non-technical decisions. Your opinion matters.

About you

Senior contributor, expects to do actual design work.

Creative leader who excels in communicating visually, verbally and in the written word.

Track record for having deep understanding of SaaS products, their customers, and complex problems.

Ability to clearly articulate UX/UI decisions and why they are best for a given problem.

Doesn't fall in love with particular solutions, but rather the problems and understanding them well.

You would describe yourself as patient, empathetic and having a good sense of humor.

You’re independent, self-motivated and can stay efficient and productive without someone looking over your shoulder all day long.

Experience working primarily in a remote setting.





Your Qualifications

Self motivated and proactive mindset.

Based in the USA, with a quiet home office with fast internet.

10+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably with SaaS products.

, with a quiet home office with fast internet. 10+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably with SaaS products.

Strong experience leading or managing a design team.

You will start off being the primary contributor, translating requirements into low and high fidelity solutions for the engineering and product teams.

Strong experience achieving a holistic design vision for a SaaS product and brand.

Strong experience in planning, documenting, and leading design and research projects and achieving good outcomes.

Deep experience with UX best practices and research.

Deep experience with UI best practices.

Highly proficient in modern design/prototyping tools (e.g. Figma)

Strong written communication





Responsibilities

You will be the starting as the sole internal designer. You will be primarily serving as the main contributor.

Manage outside designers we are currently leveraging to assist with execution

Help hire and onboard talented staff as we seek to build a design team internally.

Lead creative pitches and build design language.

Work with key stakeholders to define creative vision and direction.

Review existing design systems and processes to identify problems and improvements.

Create and improve upon a range of design artifacts, such as creative pitches, high fidelity mock-ups, style guides, UI kits and prototypes.

Solve complex user and business problems using design thinking.

Ensure the quality and consistency of the product and design decisions.

Work with product and engineering to foster innovation, ensure feasibility and fidelity of implementation.

Coach and mentor other staff members.





30/60/90

In the first 90 days, your goal is to lay a good foundation of understanding as to how our product and team work here at Follow Up Boss. Additionally you will immediately start contributing to improving design within ongoing and upcoming projects.

30 day

Why customers hire us: Learn the core needs and problems we solve for our customers as well as what our existing competitors we compete with.

Team relationships: Get to know the people and teams here at Follow Up Boss. This includes pairing with our Success, Support, and Sales team on customer calls as well as virtually meeting everyone else here.

Understand how we work: Get to know the processes on how we build product & operationally support it here at Follow Up Boss. This includes working with Success & Support teams in identifying insights and triaging issues as well as working with the Shapeup framework to build, test & deliver Product with Engineering.

Get your hands dirty with more immediate design needs. Some examples include: appointment scheduler UX/UI for desktop and mobile; improving texting UX/UI in the mobile apps; rethinking the UX/UI of our reporting screens.





60 day

Ensure the quality of design: Be part of design review process to ensure the implementations by engineering are up to a first class bar.

Collaborate with the team in research and design phases of key product and marketing initiatives.

Start identifying the design gaps in our product.

Continued execution for design needs for the product.





90 day

Start prioritizing the over arching design needs in our product and marketing.

Start to formulate a more holistic design vision for our mobile apps.

Continued execution for design needs for the product



