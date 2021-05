Job Details

A healthcare APP redesign,

serve our home health testing products。

Our physical product style has been established,

Now we need to upgrade and optimize our APP interface according to our VI style。

There are about 5-8 pages that need to be designed。

我们的居家健康检测产品配套的APP,

实体产品的主视觉风格已经确立,

现在需要对配套APP的界面UI进行升级优化。

大概5-8个重点页面需要设计。





Apply this Job please mail to:

lianzeliang@xiaocha.health