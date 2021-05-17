Senior Product Designer

Job Details

At Domain Group, our vision is to inspire confidence for all of life's property decisions. Driving this vision are our values: Open Minds Open Doors, Passion is Contagious, Have Adventures and Leap, Grow, Repeat. Together, our vision and values are what keep our work honest and meaningful. If they resonate with you, this might just be your next home too.

Behind our value of Open Minds, Open Doors is our belief that different life experiences bring much-needed perspectives to the table, and so we're committed to seeing things through each other's eyes. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer that celebrates our diversity of race, beliefs, sexual orientations, gender identities, age, disability status, marital status and more - so that every single one of us can truly feel at home here.





A bit about the role!

As one of our Senior Product Designers, you’ll be joining Pricefinder, spending most of your day working across the full product design experience, from discovering user problems to creating & validating pixel-perfect mockups and prototypes. You’ll be working closely with the product manager and engineers to help achieve success. Working out of our Sydney office alongside the majority of the product design team you’ll be inspired and challenged to deliver better work.





A bit about you...

You’re passionate about improving people’s lives through human centred design

You can contribute throughout the whole product development process, whether it be workshops, ideation, UI design or research

You understand the little things matter when creating amazing experiences

You’re a team player, looking out for others, ready and willing to give and receive feedback, and just lend a hand when necessary

You can be autonomous and productive

You wake up each day with a learner’s mindset, and an obsession for the user

You have a genuine interest in growing your Design skills





We'd love you to have...

Worked in a product design role on consumer facing apps

Experience working across both web and apps (bonus points for publishing!)

Strong breadth of skills including research, UX, experimentation

Experience with B2B products

Great communication skills

Stakeholder management superstar

Know-how when it comes to working in cross functional teams

Hands on experience with Figma

﻿Why you’ll love us!

We know that when people are happy they tend to work better and have greater work satisfaction. So here at Domain, we look after our team.

We're big on flexible work. We encourage a healthy work-life balance, provide flexible hours and lots of work from home, a leading parental leave policy and wellbeing leave. Based in our Sydney HQ in Pyrmont, you'll have some great perks available which include an onsite cafe, sun-drenched BBQ deck, prayer room, parents room and discounts across healthcare, entertainment, food, gas and electricity (just to name a few things!).

Career development and learning are also super important to us which is why you'll have access to Domain's mentoring program, LinkedIn Learning too, brown bag sessions and much much more!





﻿So…what happens next?

We will give your application the attention it deserves and you will hear from us either way. If it's a good match, one of our recruitment consultants will give you a call (so make sure you keep your phone handy!).

Interested?

Go on then, click apply, we would love to see your application pop up!

Here at Domain, we’re driven by the belief that open minds open doors. We value innovation and creativity that diversity of thought brings and are committed to building an inclusive workplace; one where every single one of us can feel truly at home.