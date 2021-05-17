Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Are you an experienced, user-centred product designer with an interest in early-stage product development? Join us and make a difference working for the world's largest organization specializing in air passenger rights — AirHelp.





In detail, you will:

Identify opportunities for product improvement, formulate hypotheses and coordinate UX research and/or A/B testing to verify them.

Translate customer insights into user flows, wireframes, visual design comps and prototypes for multiple viewports using Figma and other tools.

Incorporate benchmark research and usability testing into the design process to iterate on product solutions.

Make recommendations to team members about which user research methodologies to leverage during the product lifecycle based on the project’s needs, goals and constraints

Synthesize learnings and articulate design decisions/trade-offs, both verbally and visually to the product development team and leaders.

Collaborate effectively with multi-disciplinary teams including Product Managers, Engineers, Marketers, and Content Strategists.

Provide appropriate specs for engineering teams to implement new product features and ideas.

Champion ongoing improvements by considering market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics and usability findings





At AirHelp, we educate travellers around the world and help them get the compensation they deserve. We're a global, diverse team, that helps make the air travel experience better for all. We are proud of our high customer satisfaction levels (according to TrustPilot).





What you bring with you:

In-depth knowledge of UI design principles, different frameworks for both mobile and web platforms and leads the development team to match the project quality.

Significant experience designing user experiences and digital product with a focus on optimization and conversion (web and mobile).

Solid portfolio showcasing ideation and design development processes with an awareness of the business impact.

Understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of different research methods, including when and how to apply them during the design process.

A holistic, human-centred approach to product and service design.

Great communication skills.

Fluency in English.





Perks and benefits:

Internal training programs and knowledge-sharing events.

Unlimited, free use of AirHelp's services.

Personalised progression plan.

Hybrid workspace (partially remotely, partially from our office in Berlin).

MacBook Pro.

Events and parties.





Next steps:

Apply and let us get to know you.

Video call with the Recruiter.

Video call with the Hiring Manager and the team.





About us:

AirHelp is the world’s largest organization specializing in air passenger rights, helping travellers get compensation for delayed or cancelled flights and in instances of denied boarding. We take care of passengers' claims, develop innovative legal technology, educate travellers, and push for the growth and enforcement of air passenger rights worldwide. To date, AirHelp has helped more than 16 million people and is available globally. We are here to help.

AirHelp is, always has been, and always will be an equal opportunity employer. We are proud of our diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all.