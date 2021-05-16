Job Details

UX/UI Designer App/Web Fintech

Do you want to help a rapidly ascending FinTech company drive its next phase of growth? If so, Brain Finance is looking for you. We’re building a best-in-class organization, and there’s a lot of opportunity to grow your skills and your career here. Come join us!

Brain Finance is looking for an experienced Visual/UX Designer who’s ready to help reimagine the look, feel, and usability of digital products. Brain Finance is on a mission to provide access to fair and transparent credit to customers who typically get left behind by banks. We’re redefining our brand vision, so this person is key in defining our visual brand identity and design system for our growing banking product portfolio of products.

What you will do:

Develop standard UI components/patterns and style guides

Create key visuals and working prototypes of components, pages and sites for presentation

Support QA and UAT process to make sure features are implemented as intended

Create mid-fidelity prototypes using InVision, Sketch, etc.

Create marketing assets across channels, both digital and traditional

Develop wireframes, storyboards, and flows to effectively communicate designs and UX

Design for mobile-first experiences, both web and app Conduct usability testing on both concept designs and existing products

Help define the visual brand

Build empathy and be an advocate for our customers through participation in human-centered research and design

Stay up to date with best practices and emerging trends in user experience design and user interface technology

Why you are fit:

5+ years of work experience in graphic / visual design environment or related fields

BA or equivalent in Graphic Design, Visual / Communication Design

Minimum 5 years of experience designing and prototyping using tools such as Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, InVision and Adobe Creative Suite

Minimum 3 years of experience with front-end development

You are an Adobe wizard able to produce beautiful and effective visual assets (experience in Sketch and Invision is a bonus)You understand the complex interplay between design and content in digital experiences

You are excited about working on UI, UX, and even user research projects, as necessary

You get that new insights can mean new direction, and you’re flexible enough to adapt

Solid understanding of grid systems and typography

Passion for producing exceptionally high-quality visual solutions

An enthusiastic, take-charge attitude, coupled with a desire to learn

Strong online portfolio available (please provide link)

Bonus: experience with motion graphics, animation, and visual/audio production

What we offer in addition

A competitive salary

A strong culture of innovation

A positive work environment and a strong team spirit

A cutting edge technology stack

Full health benefits insurance- Medical

Free healthy snacks and refreshments

Advancement opportunities

Great office location

BrainFinance is a leading financial technology company providing responsible and constructive credit solutions to consumers. We are redefining access to credit with our revolutionary technology that uses machine learning and automation capabilities to deliver better, simpler financial services to everyone. Our team is made up of financial experts, geeks, mathematicians, computer scientists and software engineers all working together to make credit fair and transparent for everyone. We've built a new generation of lending technology platform and reinvented the way credit decisions are made. New AI is transforming many industries and it's time for us to bring this new predictive power to financial services. Are you interested in joining our Fintech team? Are you passionate about lending, products, credit, finance, law, compliance, design, AI? BrainFinance is hiring!

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $60,000.00-$120,000.00 per year