Job Details

Lead Product Designer/Creative - Web & App - Fintech

Our team at Brain Finance is looking for a Lead Product Designer/Creative to join our team, and help shape the future of our financial apps by designing and building an Social Banking end-to-end design system for our mobile and web apps. You will be collaborating with a cross-disciplinary team (Business Stakeholders, Product Managers, Engineers, Analysts, Designers) in all phases of design from discovery to execution. You’re passionate about design details, problem solving and think in systems, not just screens.

Responsibilities:

Own web, iOS and Android design features from start-to-finish and projects from idea to launch and then through subsequent iteration with minimal guidance.

Initiates to think holistically about complex systems, empathize with customers and understand the business goals to create compelling and effective user experiences.

Work closely with teammates across the business from many disciplines (from product management to engineering to analytics) to define problem spaces, design solutions and help drive design deliverables.

Create compelling screen designs using Sketch, prototype ideas in tools like InVision and build beautiful transitions and animations in tools like Framer.

Execute on visual and interaction designs that scale across devices and OSs’.

Guide other designers, illustrator, front-end

Refine our processes and help define best practices for design.

Design mobile and web interfaces that are incredibly simple, elegant, and enjoyable for users.

Requirements:

5+ years designing excellent digital products for a cross-functional team; ideally with 3+ years focused on Mobile UX/UI

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in the study of design including one of the following: Design, Information Architecture, Human Factors or equivalent project/portfolio experience.

Process-oriented but agile: the ability to quickly translate requirements into designs that are both functional and beautiful.

Curious and data-driven, with an iterative mindset; Can make decisions based on data and intuitions.

Strong design foundation in both UI (interaction, visual) and UX (user research, analysis, information architecture, wireframing, prototyping).

Ability to both provide and receive design criticism constructively and appreciation for its importance within the design process.

A portfolio demonstrating a clean visual aesthetic and strong eye for detail.

Proficiency designing for multiple devices and platforms.

A natural, deep curiosity that drives you to learn, investigate and constantly ask why.

Proficiency in current design and prototyping software (Sketch, Creative Suite, Invision, Principle, Framer, etc).

Excellent graphic design skills, especially layouts, typography, and color

Strong sense of ownership and a “whatever it takes” attitude towards getting stuff done.

Ability to translate design concepts into execution.

Boundless creativity when it comes to generating ideas, but an understanding that execution is what ultimately matters.

Comfort with ambiguity with an instinct for moving quickly.

Preferred Requirements:

Experience designing either banking, lending, payments or Fintech products.

Experience designing mobile apps on both iOS and Android.

Experience with multi-channel initiatives.

UX Storytelling.

Detailed knowledge of how modern web & mobile applications are built.

Experience working on consumer engagement, growth, and social experiences

What we offer in addition

A competitive salary

A strong culture of innovation

A positive work environment and a strong team spirit

A cutting edge technology stack

Full health benefits insurance- Medical

Free healthy snacks and refreshments

Advancement opportunities

Great office location

BrainFinance is a leading financial technology company providing responsible and constructive credit solutions to consumers. We are redefining access to credit with our revolutionary technology that uses machine learning and automation capabilities to deliver better, simpler financial services to everyone. Our team is made up of financial experts, geeks, mathematicians, computer scientists and software engineers all working together to make credit fair and transparent for everyone. We've built a new generation of lending technology platform and reinvented the way credit decisions are made. New AI is transforming many industries and it's time for us to bring this new predictive power to financial services. Are you interested in joining our Fintech team? Are you passionate about lending, products, credit, finance, law, compliance, design, AI? BrainFinance is hiring!

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $80,000.00-$120,000.00 per year