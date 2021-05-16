Creator Economy - UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Hi I'm Daniel, the Founder of creable. Nice to meet you!





About creable

We're building the new Creator Economy.

Our mission is to enable 10'000'000 Creators to monetize their passion by 2030.





In this role you will

Design highly functional and beautiful user interfaces in Figma.

Create wireframes, mockups and prototypes for all platforms and screen sizes.

Be involved in key decisions about our brand, design and processes.

You have

3+ years of UX/UI experience, designing digital products and a portfolio to prove it.

Very good Figma skills.

Strong expertise in gathering and evaluating customer feedback.

Very good English communication skills (written and orally).

A clear vision on clean design and a strong sense for layout and typography.

Actually read everything so far. I will later ask you for a code word in the survey. The code word is: “Creator”.

creable offers

Culture - a passionate, positive, high-performance team.

Ownership - be part of the core team of creable and build products from scratch!

Remote work – we have a diverse and globally distributed team.

Flexibility & trust - work from where and when you want, forever!

Equity - you can trade a portion of your salary for equity.

Location

We work 100% remotely. You can work wherever you’re most productive and happy.

Our hiring process

Apply Culture fit interview Technical assessment Trial period (1 month of paid work) Offer

We're excited to get to know you!