Job Details

Chook Digital is looking for a Digital Designer to join our growing team in Sydney to help bring our upcoming projects to life.

We design and develop innovative hand-crafted digital projects for clients spanning movies, television, music, publishing and not-for-profits.

Our staff can choose to work wherever they’re most productive - either working from home or collaborating at our studio on Jones Bay Wharf.

Who is Chook?

We're an independent digital creative agency based in Pyrmont just a short walk from the ferry, bus and light rail.

Since 1997 we have helped much-loved brands with digital strategy, design, websites, mobile apps, and hand-crafted web applications.

Some of our clients include ARIA, BBC Studios, Canteen, Dendy / Icon, Hachette, HOYTS, IMAX, NBC Universal and Penguin Random House.

Who are you?

In this role you will join a team of designers, developers, and project managers to scope and design beautiful projects and interfaces from initial brief through to final delivery.

You will need exceptional attention to detail, strong communication skills, ability to problem solve, and happy to work both solo or in a team.

Your will need to have the following skills and experience:

3+ years agency experience as a digital designer

Mind-blowing portfolio of digital projects

Strong concept development skills from wireframes to prototyping

Skilled in Sketch, Figma or Adobe XD

Experience in responsive web UI design

Experience with design systems and components

Experience with developer handoff in Zeplin (or similar)

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS a plus

How to apply

We’d love to hear from you! Please send through your portfolio, resume, and a brief introduction on why you feel this is the right role for you to work@chook.com.au.

All enquiries will be treated as confidential.

Please no recruitment agencies.