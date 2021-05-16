Founding Designer

Job Details

Mission

Profitboss’s mission is to help local business owners maximize profits by leveling the playing field — starting with powering online ordering and marketing automation for independent restaurants.

We help local business owners survive by giving them the tools that they need to take back control of their customer relationships, differentiate themselves, and maximize the profit of their businesses.

"Profitboss gives restaurants the tools to survive" - Forbes

"How Profitboss helps restaurants survive" - Bloomberg

"High school dropout’s Bay Area startup aims to save restaurants" - Mercury News

Traction

We've gone from 0 to $2M ARR in the last 10 months and have raised ~10M in venture capital from top investors like Jason Lemkin, Redpoint Ventures, Naval Ravikant, Kimbel Musk and others.

Team

Adam Guild (cofounder, CEO): Previously built projects reaching 10m+ users. Writer on restaurant marketing for 14 publications. Forbes 30 Under 30, Thiel Fellow.

Dean Bloembergen (cofounder, CTO): Previously CTO of venture-backed restaurant technology company Marble, building kiosks for large restaurants like Sharky's, Luna Mexican Grill, and Nekter. Brown Computer Science, Y Combinator.

Our team includes alumni from tech companies like Yelp, ZocDoc, SinglePlatform, TripAdvisor, Upserve, restaurant industry veterans, and institutions like Stanford, Brown, Y Combinator, The Thiel Fellowship, Harvard fellowships, and winners of The Pioneer tournament.

In Total: ~20 people

Responsibilities

Talk to users at least once per week to deeply understand them

Help design new products and features that lead to an enjoyable experience

Help create a more distinct brand identity

Work closely with the development team during cycles to iterate and improve upon designs

Life @ Profitboss

Profitboss allows you to choose where you want to work. We have an optional office in Menlo Park

Early stage well-funded company with innovative engineering and product culture

Competitive compensation packages — we'll treat you well :)

Comprehensive benefits (healthcare, vision, dental, and 401K matching)

Home office reimbursements, snack deliveries, awesome swag and great vibes

Write Dean (CTO) directly at dean@profitboss.com with the role (e.g. "Founding Designer") in the subject line and links to help us learn more about things you've built (LinkedIn, Portfolio, personal website, etc.).