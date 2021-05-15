Job Details

We are CARS24





And as our name rightly suggests, we deal in everything related to pre-owned automobiles (car & bikes) and we do it 24/7.





Now, you might ask, in this sea of car re-sellers, what is it that makes us different? Well, CARS24 is more than your next-door car re-seller. It is a next-generation e-commerce

platform with an edge. It is the satisfaction we provide our customers that lies at the heart of our business.

We take great pride in providing the best experience to all parties involved - with sellers

getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles.

For a company launched in just 2015, CARS24 has scaled rapidly. With a presence in 100 cities and counting, we are growing at more than a 100% rate, year on year. That’s not all - CARS24 provides several other services that benefit our patrons, such as financing and warranty for its consumers.

Our success is spearheaded by innovation - the invention of a unique price discovery mechanism of used autos. It includes a state-of-the-art propriety inspection app, an innovative auction format that is first-of-its-kind in the world, and an all-powerful algorithm that matches supply and demand using millions of data points.





Design@Cars24

The design team at Cars24 keeps user experience at the core of our central goal of building the next-gen online automotive marketplace. Our designers are advocates of our users, partners and stakeholders, tasked with bringing their voices to the forefront. Through iterative research and development, our designers’ human centric approach informs and elevates our digital channels and our business as a whole.





Product Designer

Job Description

Our Product Designers straddle the realms of user experience, technology and systems thinking effortlessly. They’re responsible for conceptualizing new ways of improving our engagement with our various internal and external users through a rigorous application of the design process; from research and ideation to prototyping and validation. They interface seamlessly with product managers, data scientists and technologists, to collectively drive the creation of new and intuitive experiences.





Roles and responsibilities

Design, plan and execute qualitative user research, to generate actionable insights

Design the user experience for our digital products, including the creation of process artefacts like Personas, User Journeys, Information Architecture, Interaction patterns, task-flows, sketches, wireframes, etc.

Conduct design experiments and validation exercises like talk along tests, focus group discussions, A/B testing, usability testing etc. to effectively measure and learn from the outcomes of the design process.

Collaborate with and lead multi-functional teams through ideation and brainstorming exercises. Familiarity with Design Sprints or other standard UX workshops is a plus.

Interface with key functions like data-science, analytics, product management and development to assimilate insights from their disciplines into decision making.

Make internal presentations to stakeholders and BUs about their design interventions to get their buy-ins and feedback.

Provide guidance, feedback and constructive criticism to other designers





Qualifications and Requirements