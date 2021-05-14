Sr. Product & Interaction Design (UX)

Job Details

BoostUp.ai is a fast growing series A stage company in the bay area, california that is disrupting the way B2B revenue workers do their work. BoostUp's platform combines intelligent data, workflows, collaboration and prescriptive analytics for revenue operations, sales managers, sales reps and customer success - all in one platform.

We are looking for a senior b2b product designer to drive the design vision and roadmap. You will work very closely with the founders, customers, product managers and mentor designers to drive the vision of platform and product design - from visual design, interaction design - to the overall product and brand design.

Revenue intelligence is a $14B+ market and a new and fast growing category - and a challenging design UI with complex data tables, interactive workflows that need to scale elegantly for small and large customers, display insights in natural language and integrate self serve process builder/orchestration, if then rule engines, query builders and very flexible analytics widgets and build-your-own dashboards.

This is a pivotal role for the company and you can have a huge impact in implementing our design system, user research process and design sprints - along with design some of the most innovative screens and flows in the b2b SaaS world today.

We personally value product design as a driver of product success and ultimately market success.

Pls apply below via the greenhouse link.





Looking forward to chatting,

Sharad

CEO, BoostUp.ai