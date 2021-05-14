Job Details

We're looking for a talented product designer to join our team. You'll be working with our team of developers and designers to create outstanding web and mobile applications for our clients.

The Perfect Match

You're a designer who understands how to build meaningful products and experiences. You know that design is not just how a product looks, but also how it works.

You have experience designing user interfaces as well as marketing sites. You're comfortable and have experience working with clients and presenting your designs to them.

You thrive on collaboration, understand the process of iteration, and prefer to “own” a project from inception to deployment. Most of all, you want to be part of a fun, challenging, and collaborative environment where egos are left at the door.

About LaunchPad Lab

Fueled by a team of passionate and driven product builders, LaunchPad Lab is a Chicago-based software development agency. We are intentionally small, skilled, and focused on our clients' success. Our Seven Constants are the values that drive our company culture and decision making.

We work in a collaborative environment where everyone is expected to be creative and contribute to building outstanding products. Each day at LaunchPad Lab is an opportunity to work with a talented team focused on making a difference.

Requirements

2+ years of experience in web and/or mobile UX & UI design

Experience working with clients

Experience meeting deadlines

Ability to think through design problems and arrive at practical solutions

The skills to lead a project from wireframes to approved visual designs

Excel at presenting work to a client and explaining design decisions

Front-end development experience in HTML & CSS (some Javascript would also be nice)

The drive to continuously improve

Location

Must be located in the US

Our company is based in Chicago, however remote is ok for this position

Benefits

Competitive salary

Health Insurance (company pays 100% of PPO premium)

Dental Insurance (company pays 100% of premium)

Vision Insurance (company pays 100% of premium)

401(k) with up to 4% company match

$1,000 annual continuing education budget

Flexible work and vacation schedule

All benefits are available immediately upon starting

Thank you for taking the time to read this job description. It means a lot to us that you are interested in LaunchPad Lab and we look forward to learning more about you.

