Job Details

Join our tight knit design team!

In the past three years we’ve grown, nurtured and invested in a thriving design + brand team. We’ve launched a new visual identity that we continue to push and evolve to support our groundbreaking product. We need a Brand Production Designer to support the brand as well as collaborate with our small design team with ongoing projects. For the right candidate this role and it’s duties might range from a junior to mid level designer.

This designer will have the opportunity for ownership of our social communication designs, company templates, and more, let’s talk about it. You will have a large amount of autonomy on the day to day as well as opportunities to learn and assist in event environmental design, marketing campaign assets, creating website landing pages, swag and be a part of a dynamic brand on a highly collaborative team finding all sorts of visual communication solutions–we’re rich with areas to learn and grow.

We believe a Brand Production Designer is in the unique position to help us bring clarity, structure and cohesion to our internal and external deliverables and communications.

What you can expect to do on a daily basis:

Work closely with teammates in design and marketing, balance your schedule and clearly communicate on task statuses as well as your bandwidth

Maintain purpose and simplicity in our brand to inspire engagement with our product

Use existing web templates and design component system to create wireframes for landing pages and emails for marketing campaigns

Regular clean-up of company decks and google docs, adhering them to our brand templates and elevating the design

Some production work, following and improving on templates

Follow brand principles and collaborate with us as the style of our dynamic brand evolves

Develop, design and produce key assets used to communicate in various channels, by executing end-to-end design for online and offline marketing, including:

Online ads, email campaigns and newsletters, social media, blog visuals

Print brochures, case-studies and corporate documents

Infographics, data concept visualizations

In-house templates for google docs, canva, and slides

In-house templates in Figma for landing pages

Social templates for Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tackle the balance of an at-times ambiguous environment, we’re remote so it’s important to raise your hand if you need help or clarification

Enable the marketing team to engage with various audiences through specific communication (e.g. social posts, landing pages, ads) using the same visual language

Team collaboration on conceptual thinking on how we can capture a concept, showcase the benefits and use of the product leveraging infographics and illustrations

Active participation in team critiques, we all have a voice

What you bring:

2+ years of visual design experience with a strong portfolio at a creative agency or in-house team

Proficient communicator and storyteller who can make compelling, cohesive communication come to life

Questions when direction is vague, an understanding that tides can change and the ability to raise a hand when help is needed

Strong knowledge of handing off design files to print and other merch vendors to ensure highest production quality

Deep love and perhaps slight obsession for clean, cohesive design, typography, color and layout

A passion for orderly design outside of traditional design programs, google docs can still be challenging and beautiful

Proofing ability; bring those eagle eyes

Some flexibility with working hours (within reason), worldwide time zones are a challenge!

Some experience with remote collaboration

Nice to have:

Illustration and icon design experience

Experience working with a design system

Figma experience

Experience in event visuals, wearables and swag

Interest in working on a strategic level, extracting what is needed to fully capture and create compelling solutions

What we bring:

Leadership that cares

An experienced and seasoned approach to remote work, we’ve been operating with a mostly remote staff for seven years

A dynamic brand that encourages clean, effective design but knows when to have fun

Yearly company-wide international meetups (when we're not experiencing a pandemic)

An open work environment where your voice is encouraged

Lots of opportunities for creative freedom and exploration

We believe that good feedback can come from anyone, our team is not a dictatorship

A small but passionate team of designers

Because of our international team, occasional inconvenient meetings

Pet friendly office ;)





This is a remote job. Work from anywhere!

We are a worldwide distributed team and are looking for a junior communication designer who can perform well working remotely. You’ll need to be able to effectively collaborate across time zones while being given a high level of independence and autonomy.





About Platform.sh

Platform.sh is the end-to-end PaaS that enables you to build, run, and scale websites and apps in the languages and frameworks your teams need to innovate. We've created the leading end-to-end web platform that scales as your organization grows. Whether you're building a single site in one city or deploying and managing a fleet of sites worldwide, Platform.sh takes care of multi-cloud hosting, management, and operations, so you can focus on development with our included tools, APIs and workflows. Platform.sh is trusted by 5000+ organizations globally to create the best digital experiences.



