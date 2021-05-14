UI/UX Designer
haku is a state-of-the-art technology platform that powers world renowned events. Our SaaS product equips event organizers of all sizes with an impactful business platform that enables them to plan, organize, promote, and execute their events. The bulk of our customers make up the enterprise tier of our market and include organizations like the Marine Corps Marathon, runDisney, The Philadelphia Eagles, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the Atlanta Track Club, the Big Sur Marathon, Team in Training, Mercedes Benz Corporate Run, and many more.
We are looking for a talented and experienced UX Designer to lead the charge in ensuring that our product has top-notch UX.
Responsibilities:
- Create innovative experiences from high-level requirements and deliver process flows, wireframes, and product designs
- Work with product and engineering to ship the best solutions within a reasonable timeframe
- Research and empathize with users, plan and conduct usability tests, and leverage data to make design decisions
- Identify and produce design artifacts that make the team more effective (journey map, user flow, wireframes, etc.)
- Influence the product roadmap by advocating for and educating the team on key design concerns
- Help grow and maintain our design system and on-board and mentor future designers as we scale
- Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices, and standards
Professional experience and skills:
- Experience designing web and/or native applications
- Proven UI/UX experience
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Invision, Adobe Creative Suite or other design tools
- Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction
- Experience in establishing, maintaining, and scaling design systems
Superstar skill-sets we are seeking:
- A Bachelor’s degree is preferred
- Experience in Enterprise SaaS software is required
- 3+ years of experience
- Self-Motivated and solution-oriented
- Positive attitude
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
What we offer:
- Dynamic environment with the opportunity to work on many different projects
- Excellent opportunities for growth
- Fun work atmosphere
- A great learning environment
- Competitive compensation
- Generous and flexible vacation policy
- Benefits Package (Health and Dental Insurance Available)
Additional Information
This is an ONSITE position (Miami); We are currently not accepting remote or offshore applicants.
For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.hakuapp.com
Please be sure to include a link to your portfolio when applying