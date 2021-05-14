UI/UX Designer

Job Details

haku is a state-of-the-art technology platform that powers world renowned events. Our SaaS product equips event organizers of all sizes with an impactful business platform that enables them to plan, organize, promote, and execute their events. The bulk of our customers make up the enterprise tier of our market and include organizations like the Marine Corps Marathon, runDisney, The Philadelphia Eagles, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the Atlanta Track Club, the Big Sur Marathon, Team in Training, Mercedes Benz Corporate Run, and many more.

We are looking for a talented and experienced UX Designer to lead the charge in ensuring that our product has top-notch UX.

Responsibilities:

Create innovative experiences from high-level requirements and deliver process flows, wireframes, and product designs

Work with product and engineering to ship the best solutions within a reasonable timeframe

Research and empathize with users, plan and conduct usability tests, and leverage data to make design decisions

Identify and produce design artifacts that make the team more effective (journey map, user flow, wireframes, etc.)

Influence the product roadmap by advocating for and educating the team on key design concerns

Help grow and maintain our design system and on-board and mentor future designers as we scale

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices, and standards

Professional experience and skills:

Experience designing web and/or native applications

Proven UI/UX experience

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Invision, Adobe Creative Suite or other design tools

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Experience in establishing, maintaining, and scaling design systems

Superstar skill-sets we are seeking:

A Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Experience in Enterprise SaaS software is required

3+ years of experience

Self-Motivated and solution-oriented

Positive attitude

Excellent written and oral communication skills

What we offer:

Dynamic environment with the opportunity to work on many different projects

Excellent opportunities for growth

Fun work atmosphere

A great learning environment

Competitive compensation

Generous and flexible vacation policy

Benefits Package (Health and Dental Insurance Available)

Additional Information

This is an ONSITE position (Miami); We are currently not accepting remote or offshore applicants.

For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.hakuapp.com

Please be sure to include a link to your portfolio when applying