Job Details

We're excited to add a Senior Product Designer to our rapidly growing team! This add will spearhead & drive our UX projects to create hi-fi solutions to pitch to our Product, Engineering, and Operations Teams. Quality is our #1 focus; we’re eager for someone who can zone in on deploying top tier product. We need a self starter with a natural passion toward software design, product ownership, problem solving & learning something new every day. Hotel Engine is growing fast with exciting near future plans. If you thrive in the high growth environment, this role is for you!

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with our Product Managers & Engineers to gather & assess user requirements

Effectively communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps

Prototype experiences with assembled wireframes

Assemble production-ready layouts using either components from our existing library or creating new ones!

Be a strong advocate for the user experience, articulate your decisions to influence product development at all stages.

Drive decisions, track issues, and assist in estimating resource needs and schedules.

Requirements: