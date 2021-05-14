All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

We're excited to add a Senior Product Designer to our rapidly growing team! This add will spearhead & drive our UX projects to create hi-fi solutions to pitch to our Product, Engineering, and Operations Teams. Quality is our #1 focus; we’re eager for someone who can zone in on deploying top tier product. We need a self starter with a natural passion toward software design, product ownership, problem solving & learning something new every day. Hotel Engine is growing fast with exciting near future plans. If you thrive in the high growth environment, this role is for you! 

  

Responsibilities:  

  • Collaborate with our Product Managers & Engineers to gather & assess user requirements  
  • Effectively communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps 
  • Prototype experiences with assembled wireframes  
  • Assemble production-ready layouts using either components from our existing library or creating new ones! 
  • Be a strong advocate for the user experience, articulate your decisions to influence product development at all stages.       
  • Drive decisions, track issues, and assist in estimating resource needs and schedules. 

  

Requirements:  

  • 5+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably in the B2B space 
  • BS in Design, Computer Science, Engineering or a related field  
  • Self-motivated and autonomous, able to prioritize and manage multiple project deadlines 
  • Comfortable communicating and speaking about product strategy, design goals, and execution 
  • Prior experience leading a team & a passion for coaching new members  
  • Strong experience in design software - Figma preferred  
  • Ability to design for a multitude of platforms (web, iOS, Android, etc.)  
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills  
  • An ownership mentality in finding problems & initiating a path toward solution 
  • Analytical mind with a business acumen  
  • Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and other frontend technologies  
  • Salary: $110,000 - $120,000 
Apply for this position
Hotel Engine
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Denver, CO
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 14, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Denver
  2. Design Jobs in Colorado
  3. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in Denver
  2. Search Designers in Colorado
  3. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position