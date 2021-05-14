Senior Product Designer
We're excited to add a Senior Product Designer to our rapidly growing team! This add will spearhead & drive our UX projects to create hi-fi solutions to pitch to our Product, Engineering, and Operations Teams. Quality is our #1 focus; we’re eager for someone who can zone in on deploying top tier product. We need a self starter with a natural passion toward software design, product ownership, problem solving & learning something new every day. Hotel Engine is growing fast with exciting near future plans. If you thrive in the high growth environment, this role is for you!
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with our Product Managers & Engineers to gather & assess user requirements
- Effectively communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps
- Prototype experiences with assembled wireframes
- Assemble production-ready layouts using either components from our existing library or creating new ones!
- Be a strong advocate for the user experience, articulate your decisions to influence product development at all stages.
- Drive decisions, track issues, and assist in estimating resource needs and schedules.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably in the B2B space
- BS in Design, Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- Self-motivated and autonomous, able to prioritize and manage multiple project deadlines
- Comfortable communicating and speaking about product strategy, design goals, and execution
- Prior experience leading a team & a passion for coaching new members
- Strong experience in design software - Figma preferred
- Ability to design for a multitude of platforms (web, iOS, Android, etc.)
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- An ownership mentality in finding problems & initiating a path toward solution
- Analytical mind with a business acumen
- Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and other frontend technologies
- Salary: $110,000 - $120,000