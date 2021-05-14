Senior Designer / Illustrator

Job Details

Thinkmojo is looking for a talented designer to join the team. We are looking for someone with an exceptional sense of aesthetics in all things visual, from fun character designs to beautiful UX/UI brand elements.

Role

In short, you will help create and execute the look and feel of some of our most creative campaigns. That means, coming up with compelling visual ideas in a variety of styles and mediums. This includes concept sketches, mood boards, storyboards, style frames and, of course, full-on design illustrations. We're looking for someone comfortable working in a variety of aesthetics, from fun character designs all the way to sleek-looking UX/UI elements. Working alongside our creative directors and team of producers, animators, and editors, you will bring these aesthetics to life across multiple channels and formats including web, print, and film/animation.

About you

You believe that the details are the designs. You are fluent in design principles (typography, color, imagery, composition, even character design) and understand the need to scale up design efforts while always maintaining brand consistency. Big plus if you have experience working with animation/motion teams and a solid knowledge of UI/UX principles.

What we’re looking for

3+ years experience minimum

Outstanding conceptual and problem-solving skills

Ability to take the lead without being spoonfed all the details.

Ability to work on multiple projects without compromising attention to detail

Experience designing for digital and an understanding of UI and UX best practices

Mastery of Adobe Creative Suite,

Interest in technology and startup culture

Our Benefits

Full-time remote with flexible hours

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

401k with company contributions

Wellness stipend and company perks

High-profile campaigns with world-class brands such as Google, Slack, Twitter, Discord, Salesforce

A team of smart, hell-bent creative people who are passionate about doing work that makes an impact while having fun along the way

We are Thinkmojo. We believe video is the body language of a brand. We put the Viewer Experience at the center of everything we do, partnering with the world’s top companies - like Slack, Google and Salesforce - to solve complex problems and deliver amazing customer experiences through video. We value honesty, curiosity, and creativity. If you think you'd be a good addition to our team get in touch at hello@thinkmojo.com and:

1) Tell us why you're the best person for this job

2) Provide a link to your portfolio

3) Let us know your salary requirements & availability.

Thinkmojo is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to inclusion and diversity. We seek creative minds from all backgrounds to join our teams, and we encourage our employees to bring their authentic, original, and best selves to work.







