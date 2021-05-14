Product Designer, Remote (Mid-Senior)

Job Details

aware3 is seeking a Product Designer to join our growing product team.

At aware3, we believe in the power of community-minded organizations. We help those organizations grow their impact by making it easy to engage anytime, anywhere. Our mobile-led strategy includes customized mobile apps, communication, and online giving. We help churches (under our aware3 & CFT brands), schools (under our FACTS brand), & nonprofits engage and grow their communities through text, web, & branded apps.

If you love a friendly & supportive team who is always questioning the limitations, we’re your team. You can read more about our values over on the company About Us page (https://aware3.com/about-us/). aware3 strives for a balanced Agile methodology. If you're interested in our perspectives on all this, here's our Tapas Teamwork blog post (https://a3a.me/cWbXT).

This position is full-time and can be fully remote (or partial remote option if you're near one of our offices in Kansas City, Denver, or Providence and would like to come into the office some days).

Responsibilities

Prototype new features and improvements to existing features, striving for excellent, simple, and clear UI/UX

Conduct research and user testing to evaluate designs and make informed design decisions

Partner closely with other Product Team members as a design moves through the product process and is broken down into technical requirements and JIRA tickets

Communicate and collaborate with Engineers throughout the product and development process

Contribute to our product design system and assist with ongoing updates and maintenance

Requirements

A portfolio which demonstrates solid experience with a user-centered design approach and excellent visual design skills in creating clean, clear, and modern digital interfaces

Rely on research, user testing, and team collaboration to fully understand the problem you are trying to solve and evaluate potential solutions

Possess a collaborative, practical design mindset that guides how you design, share ideas, and balance user needs with business value and technical complexity

Passionate about all the nitty-gritty details of design prototyping that ensure a consistent UI/UX and facilitate thorough communication of desired behavior to various team members

Comfortable making continuous progress with some ambiguity, while at other times enjoy dialing in on design problems with specific constraints and requirements

Nice-to-Haves

Comfortable working in Adobe XD

Experience designing for responsive web and native apps

Familiarity with design in the context of an agile and iterative process

Experience or interest in using data to inform design and product decisions

Knowledge of HTML and CSS

Our Tools & Technologies

Adobe XD

Pendo

JIRA/Confluence

and others

Our Hiring Process

Apply

Screening Interview (30-60 minutes)

Interview with 3 Product team members (60 minutes)

Chat with the CTO (30 minutes)

Come help our clients engage and grow their communities

Comp & Benefits

Annual salary range is $75k - $90k, commensurate with experience

Free health insurance (associate-only, bronze plan, meets requirements). Very affordable rates if you add on from there.

401k w/ 4% match

Unlimited vacation (PTO)

Paid parental leave

Company laptop provided + remote office setup stipend

We believe that diversity contributes to a broader collective perspective that will lead to a better company and better products. We seek to continue our diversity journey and we actively encourage everyone (yes, you!) to consider becoming a part of the team. We want to be a place everyone can belong and thrive.

If you feel like you don’t fit all the requirements, but are still interested, we encourage you to still apply.

Our growing, dedicated team works both remotely, and (where there's not a pandemic happening) in an open environment in-office. This full time position is available for both remote candidates and those in cities where we have a hub (Kansas City, Denver, Providence). Remote candidates need to be located +/- 2hrs to America/Chicago time zone, and eligible to work in the US. We have a casual work environment with a collaborative and supportive team dynamic.

No recruiters, staffing firms, or contractors, please.