Product Designer, Remote (Mid-Senior)
aware3 is seeking a Product Designer to join our growing product team.
At aware3, we believe in the power of community-minded organizations. We help those organizations grow their impact by making it easy to engage anytime, anywhere. Our mobile-led strategy includes customized mobile apps, communication, and online giving. We help churches (under our aware3 & CFT brands), schools (under our FACTS brand), & nonprofits engage and grow their communities through text, web, & branded apps.
If you love a friendly & supportive team who is always questioning the limitations, we’re your team. You can read more about our values over on the company About Us page (https://aware3.com/about-us/). aware3 strives for a balanced Agile methodology. If you're interested in our perspectives on all this, here's our Tapas Teamwork blog post (https://a3a.me/cWbXT).
This position is full-time and can be fully remote (or partial remote option if you're near one of our offices in Kansas City, Denver, or Providence and would like to come into the office some days).
Responsibilities
- Prototype new features and improvements to existing features, striving for excellent, simple, and clear UI/UX
- Conduct research and user testing to evaluate designs and make informed design decisions
- Partner closely with other Product Team members as a design moves through the product process and is broken down into technical requirements and JIRA tickets
- Communicate and collaborate with Engineers throughout the product and development process
- Contribute to our product design system and assist with ongoing updates and maintenance
Requirements
- A portfolio which demonstrates solid experience with a user-centered design approach and excellent visual design skills in creating clean, clear, and modern digital interfaces
- Rely on research, user testing, and team collaboration to fully understand the problem you are trying to solve and evaluate potential solutions
- Possess a collaborative, practical design mindset that guides how you design, share ideas, and balance user needs with business value and technical complexity
- Passionate about all the nitty-gritty details of design prototyping that ensure a consistent UI/UX and facilitate thorough communication of desired behavior to various team members
- Comfortable making continuous progress with some ambiguity, while at other times enjoy dialing in on design problems with specific constraints and requirements
Nice-to-Haves
- Comfortable working in Adobe XD
- Experience designing for responsive web and native apps
- Familiarity with design in the context of an agile and iterative process
- Experience or interest in using data to inform design and product decisions
- Knowledge of HTML and CSS
Our Tools & Technologies
- Adobe XD
- Pendo
- JIRA/Confluence
- and others
Our Hiring Process
- Apply
- Screening Interview (30-60 minutes)
- Interview with 3 Product team members (60 minutes)
- Chat with the CTO (30 minutes)
- Come help our clients engage and grow their communities
Comp & Benefits
- Annual salary range is $75k - $90k, commensurate with experience
- Free health insurance (associate-only, bronze plan, meets requirements). Very affordable rates if you add on from there.
- 401k w/ 4% match
- Unlimited vacation (PTO)
- Paid parental leave
- Company laptop provided + remote office setup stipend
We believe that diversity contributes to a broader collective perspective that will lead to a better company and better products. We seek to continue our diversity journey and we actively encourage everyone (yes, you!) to consider becoming a part of the team. We want to be a place everyone can belong and thrive.
If you feel like you don’t fit all the requirements, but are still interested, we encourage you to still apply.
Our growing, dedicated team works both remotely, and (where there's not a pandemic happening) in an open environment in-office. This full time position is available for both remote candidates and those in cities where we have a hub (Kansas City, Denver, Providence). Remote candidates need to be located +/- 2hrs to America/Chicago time zone, and eligible to work in the US. We have a casual work environment with a collaborative and supportive team dynamic.
No recruiters, staffing firms, or contractors, please.