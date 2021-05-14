Job Details

Company Mission

At Metafy, we’re working hard to innovate the ways in which expert performers monetize their talent. We're creating the most sophisticated coaching platform in the world, not just in gaming. Headquartered in Pittsburgh but open to a globally remote workforce, we are a founders-led, privately held company funded by Forerunner Ventures, DCM, Seven Seven Six, and other world-class investors.

In your role as a Lead Marketing Designer, you'll be responsible for helping grow the number of customers using Metafy and extend the reach of Metafy's brand. You will be creating world-class creative and marketing assets that position us as more than just a coaching platform, & that help drive real, measurable impact for Metafy & the marketing team's goals.

You'll be designing traditional marketing materials, as well as things that are a bit weird and off the wall like joke products (e.g. The Metafy Gamer Meat Bowl Party Pack, Packaged Gamer Tears) and apparel.

You’ll become a foundational and highly collaborative member of a small but high-impact Marketing and Design team whose shared goal is to imagine, design, build, evaluate and iterate its way to the most elegant marketing assets and solutions.

What we're looking for:

Build a pipeline — Be highly collaborative with Designers and Marketers to align on and build a pipeline of impact-driven projects that you can measure & iterate on to success

Do the work — scope, design & deliver impact-focused graphic, marketing & brand design & creative projects—both big and small—throughout the marketing lifecycle proactively and on request

Communicate early & often — Proactively define and share project milestones and progress with Designers, Product Managers, Engineers, and other stakeholders to create a more informed and more impactful team

Prioritize appropriately — use good judgment to make appropriate tradeoffs achieve both high quality & high-velocity learning and impact, often balancing competing and changing priorities.

Manage the short-term to set up the long-term — be focused on driving success for the many things immediately in front of us while planting seeds and building towards longer-term initiatives, quality, and impact.

Own Marketing Design guidelines — Create, maintain, champion, and scale Marketing Design standards and guidelines for a high-quality, compelling, strategic & cohesive team output

Own Marketing Design processes & tools — Advocate for and set up key processes & tools to ensure high-quality & efficient creative output and asset management.

Skills & Experience

A great sense of humor. Our brand voice is very adult swim, you should be comfortable designing to both inform and entertain.

5+ years of industry experience on in-house creative teams, creative agencies, or high-growth startups.

Demonstrated experience owning high-quality projects as a sole individual contributor on the web, digital advertising, or creative projects with high-velocity deadlines, and lean teams.

A portfolio that reflects a strong understanding of composition, color, hierarchy, and messaging.

Experience balancing strategic and tactical decisions based on best available data or has the wisdom to proactively ask for help.

Adaptable; comfortable with a fast-paced, highly communicative team and process.

When applying, please share a time you worked on a challenging campaign that performed wonderfully in place of a cover letter.