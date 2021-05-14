Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Company Mission

At Metafy, we’re working hard to innovate the ways in which expert performers monetize their talent. We're creating the most sophisticated coaching platform in the world, not just in gaming. Headquartered in Pittsburgh but open to a globally remote workforce, we are a founders-led, privately held company funded by Forerunner Ventures, DCM, Seven Seven Six, and other world-class investors.

What we're looking for:

Experienced at talking to users and willing to constantly do so without encouragement

Willing to explore product ideas through design and animation before executing on them

Willing to throw away ideas if they're not great and positive or optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones

Excited to collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer-facing folks, etc—you believe inspiration can come from anywhere

You have the good judgment to push the most impactful ideas forward that will make users happy

You don't believe users are our guinea pigs: we ship great products when they're ready and something we might often use ourselves.

You have good judgment of when to ship: perfect is the enemy of good

You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work

Skills & Experience

Are an expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design

Have 5+ years of relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company

Familiar with tools like or similar to Figma, Origami, or Framer

When applying, we'd love to see a sampling of your product design work in place of a cover letter. A strong focus on user interface is greatly preferred.