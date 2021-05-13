Lead Designer

Job Details

Comparative?

Getting simple answers from your data through today’s analytics tools is like finding a needle in a haystack...but it doesn’t need to be.

We’re a startup building the first analytics product that empowers non-technical users to make data-driven decisions by surfacing actionable insights from data with zero querying. We’re led by a seasoned founding team and backed by a strong first round of funding that’s helped our team hit the ground running. Read more here!

Why we need you:

Design is intrinsic to Comparative’s purpose in creating tools that translate complex data results into visually informative insights.

At Comparative, you will:

Change the way organizations learn from data. Our product is rooted in hard data science yet is designed for anyone and everyone to use. Your design vision will unlock the power of data-driven decision-making for users that didn’t have access before.

Direct our product strategy. Along with the team, you will build our design ops roadmap and contribute to both our visual and technical directions by being the voice of our customers.

Define Comparative’s design identity. As our founding designer, you’ll get to own our early UI, branding, public presence, and more. You’ll have the opportunity to own the end-to-end design process of new features and grow into the primary design leader at our company.

Work with us, a highly talented & technical team. Right now, our early team is a mix of senior software engineers and data scientists, all of whom have a huge bias for shipping products.

Try. Fail. Try Better. Fail Better. And, when it happens, celebrate success!

You are a:

Pixel Perfectionist: your attention to detail is surpassed only by your appreciation of well-kerned type. You set high standards for yourself, always giving a professional creative perspective across teams and to our clients.

Eloquent Storyteller: you can reduce complex information and problems into intuitive visual interfaces while balancing competing mandates of power and ease of use.

Agile Creator: you enjoy developing new ideas and designs across multiple ongoing projects. You have a track record of using design tools like Figma & Sketch as well as wire-framing & prototyping that will keep us organized and moving quickly.

Team Leader: the “lead” in your job title is because you’re building the foundations for the strong design talent we'll be onboarding to help make all this happen. You lead by example: constructive criticism, high standards and extreme empathy are your language.

What we offer:

A firm set of values that we work (and code!) by.

Awesome benefits like 4 weeks paid vacation + December Holidays, health, unlimited sick days and more.

A kick ass team with our quirks to keep meetings interesting and the days busy.

Work|Life Sway: our philosophy is train and trust. The chance to come at the start of something exciting and new. It’s not just innovation, it’s creation!

Comparative is a remote-first company – if you’re a good fit for our team, we’ll hire you regardless of where you are. However, preference is given to candidates in North America, especially those based near our hub cities, Montreal and San Francisco.