Are you an Art Director with a finger on the pulse of latest social trends looking for a chance to make your mark on the sports industry with a brand new tech forward product? Join us on NBA Top Shot - the first officially-licensed digital collectibles and accompanying mobile game on the Flow blockchain.

We’re hiring a full-time Social Media Lead Art Director to join NBA Top Shot’s in-house creative & social teams.

Together we will bring NBA Top Shot to market by growing our social media channels and supporting the future of basketball fandom. You will create designs that engage NBA Top Shot community across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Discord, Reddit, and whatever comes next, bringing our products to the 1.6 billion basketball fans across the world. This includes collaborating with NBA Top Shots Social Media Lead to execute our ambitious social strategy, delivering vibrant posts daily that will be valuable to NBA Top Shot collectors.

At Dapper, you’ll work on highly visible portfolio pieces, collaborate with team members across a multitude of disciplines, and defy the limits of what audiences can expect from our products each day.





What we'll accomplish together:

Collaborate with NBA Top Shot’s Social Lead on social media concepts and NBA Top Shot’s Head of Creative on creative deliverables

Engage the next generation of NBA fans with compelling visuals, working from concept through execution to create NBA caliber assets delivered on a daily basis

Create assets that cover real-time trends utilizing your robust design skills to create/animate and cut content together to create compelling storylines

Own the execution of design for organic/paid social media across all channels

Join the creative/social team in fast paced editorial environment centered around the NBA fans, collectors and players





A little about you:

Is a highly skilled hybrid designer with an exceptional portfolio that demonstrates capabilities with graphic design/typography/motion/video editing/illustration

Is obsessed with current trends in basketball fandom

Is a professional with a proven track record of building vibrant campaigns

Understands the rigors and needs of a small team and startup environment

Gets that designing assets for social media for a vibrant brand with a vocal community is not a 9 to 5 gig

Deep knowledge and fandom of the NBA and the ability to translate this into compelling creative assets

Progressive/contemporary approach to graphics/typographics

Highly skilled within the adobe suite

Ability to deliver creative within brand guidelines





More about Dapper Labs:

Dapper Labs is the world's first blockchain entertainment company. We are the creators of industry-leading experiences including CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, as well as Dapper Wallet, the simplest way to manage your assets and use the blockchain. We are also the original developers behind Flow, a new decentralized blockchain designed from the ground up for scalability and ease of use.

Our mission at Dapper Labs is to make the world a more open, empowering, and enjoyable place through consumer adoption of decentralized technologies. We have raised over $350M from leading VCs including Fred Wilson (USV) and Chris Dixon as well as Venrock, Samsung, Google Ventures, Coatue, NBA players, and global artists, among others. Dapper Labs partners include the NBA and NBPA, the NFL-PA, Ubisoft, Warner Music, Turner, Dr. Seuss, Genies, and the UFC, as well as 100+ others.

Visit our website to learn even more about Dapper Labs, including information about benefits and perks.