Product / UX Designer

Job Details

Are you invigorated by the prospect of transforming complex data into visually insightful designs and dashboards? Do you find joy in creating user experiences that motivate people to go beyond the daily deliverable and ideate new solutions? Is the prospect of building a team to support an ever-growing business and diverse set of customers inspiring to you?

Crossix Analytics seeks a customer-centric product designer experienced in information design. You are up to date on user experience best practices and intrigued by the application of technology to transform reporting data into visuals that drive action.

What You'll Do

Design data visualizations that are powered by reporting data and other complex data sets for delivery in a customer-facing user interface.

Design experiences for a wide variety of internal and external users, including marketing executives, analytics experts, agency ad operations, media buyers, and client service teams.

Quickly create user flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate concepts to diverse audiences from the executive team for approval, client services, analysts, and product managers for feedback to the engineering team to build.

Work on a cross-functional team of engineers, product, analysts, client services to create intuitive user experiences for either external clients or internal users.

Create and maintain user interface patterns and specifications for the engineering team.

Lead best practice design effort and bring a design culture and team.

Support development of visualizations for offline deliverables.

Requirements

4+ years of UX/Product Design experience

HCI or design or related field

Portfolio including shipped, data visualization, and user interface design work

Nice to Have

Experience with tools such as but not limited to Sketch, Figma, invision

Familiarity with analytics used for advertising/media optimizations and strategy

Enterprise or B2B platform experience

Perks & Benefits

Allocations for continuous learning & development

Allocations to donate to charities of your choice

Allocations for health and wellness

Flexible PTO

#LI-Remote

Crossix Analytics is a business within Veeva dedicated to advancing healthcare marketing with analytics, innovative planning, targeting, measurement, and optimization solutions. Positioned at the center of big data, innovative technology, and multichannel media, Veeva Crossix provides most life sciences companies with insights to help make strategic business decisions and drive improved patient outcomes.

Veeva [NYSE: VEEV] is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, our customers range from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva’s software helps our customers bring medicines and therapies to patients faster.

We are the first public company to become a Public Benefit Corporation. As a PBC, we are committed to making the industries we serve more productive, and we are committed to creating high-quality employment opportunities.

Veeva is a Work Anywhere company which means that you can choose to work in the environment that works best for you - on any given day. Whether you choose to work remotely from home or work in an office - it’s up to you.

Veeva’s headquarters is located in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in more than 15 countries around the world.

Veeva is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, disability, marital status, pregnancy, protected veteran status, protected genetic information, political affiliation, or any other characteristics protected by local laws, regulations, or ordinances.