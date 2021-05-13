Job Details

A six-month position is available in the Graphic Design Department for a Design Assistant. The Graphic Design department develops and maintains the Whitney's brand and graphic identity. Through the various materials that are produced with the institution's graphic language (including advertising, promotional materials, signage, invitations, branded merchandise, mass mailings, publications, as well as whitney.org and other digital initiatives), this department both communicates the Museum's positioning while continually serving to distinguish the Whitney within the cultural landscape of New York and beyond.

Responsibilities:

Support the workflow and maintain the project schedule for a small department of designers—field incoming requests from all other departments throughout the institution, work with the Director of Graphic Design to generate and communicate deadlines for those projects, assist designers as needed to keep those projects on schedule, and support archiving the projects once they are complete

Facilitate the working process of the design team through additional administrative tasks such as: setting up and helping facilitate meetings, taking and distributing meeting notes, ordering departmental supplies, light copyediting, helping identify new logistical tools and working processes to promote efficiency within the department and in working relationship with other departments, etc.

Design and oversight of ongoing and templated projects such as signage, event invitations, and assorted promotional materials

Act as liaison with outside vendors as needed

Requirements:

Minimum of two-years-experience as a project manager within a design-focused environment; B.F.A. in design preferred but not required

Working knowledge of Adobe Create Suite, Google Sheets, Microsoft Outlook, Slack, Asana, and other project management tools

Strong attention to detail and understanding of the design process for both digital and print and/or environmental projects

Familiarity with typography

Outstanding communication and writing skills

An appreciation for design and art

About the Whitney:

The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for 86 years. The core of the Whitney’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States. Through this mission and a steadfast commitment to artists themselves, the Whitney has long been a powerful force in support of modern and contemporary art and continues to help define what is innovative and influential in American art today.

EEO Statement:

The Whitney Museum of American Art is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Museum does not discriminate because of age, sex, religion, race, color, creed, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, partnership status, veteran status, gender (including gender identity), sexual orientation, or any other factor prohibited by law. The Museum hires and promotes individuals solely on the basis of their qualifications for the job to be filled. The Museum encourages all qualified candidates to apply for vacant positions at all levels. This description shall not be construed as a contract of any sort for a specific period of employment.