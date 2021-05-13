Sr. UX/UI Designer

Job Details

CALLING ALL UX/UI DESIGNERS!

Very exciting opportunity with a client who is ranked TOP on the Best Remote Tools & Products for Enterprise Lists!

ABOUT THIS FEATURED OPPORTUNITY

You’ll join a small, high-caliber team of machine learning specialists, large scale systems experts, natural language processing experts, product gurus, customer champions, and world-class designers who are passionate about the future brought by AI. We move fast, continuously improve, and deliver high-impact results. We’re not only aiming to build AI applications; we strive to build the best applications of AI the world has ever seen.

We have a team of world-class product managers, designers, and engineers who are exceptionally talented and all low ego. Many of our engineers have founded their own startups prior to forming this high caliber Intelligence group, and they bring a wide and diverse set of industry experience and expertise with them. We draw on this well of experiences every day as we collaborate on our own product, tech stack, and go to market strategy. We have a strong “eat our own dogfood” culture. We're highly collaborative, committed to building great things, and consider it a privilege to learn from each other every day.





THE OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU

Design elegant flows & interactions for a global audience that are intuitive, cohesive and seamless across all products

Help us continue to shape our design culture and process

Partner with the product and operation teams to define problems & goals, map user flows, conduct user research, and prototype interactions

Execute in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity





KEY SUCCESS FACTORS

A fabulous work ethic and attitude

Excellent communication skills and ability to clearly explain design choices

5+ years of application, visual and/or interaction design experience

Experience with Sketch and Adobe Creative Suite

Have the ability to design cross-platform (web, iOS (Android a plus), emails)

Experience conducting design research

Ability to juggle multiple projects, adapt to change and operate with ambiguity

Experience with front-end programming, animation and prototyping a plus!

Experience with voice user interface a plus!





Feel free to connect with me directly on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/amandakriley/, or email over your resume/portfolio to my email at ariley@advantisglobal.com