Job Details

Job Description:

The Art Director leads the strategic and tactical execution of creating and delivering executive-level innovative creative solutions true to the AppFolio brand in order to capture increased revenue, build our brand, and deliver on product and company visions. The Art Director works with and directs a team of designers, web developers, product marketers, marketing leaders, and outside agencies to deliver on creative strategy, innovation, and marketing assets. The Art Director is both a high level creative conceptual thinker, a manager, and a hands-on designer.

The ideal candidate has a solid resume of leadership and managing teams as well as a portfolio showcasing strong designs from conception to completion. This candidate has uncompromising attention to detail, enjoys working in a collaborative environment, works fast while maintaining quality, thinks strategically where form meets function, and effectively prioritizes by business impact.

This full-time position is responsible for directing marketing programs and corporate communications to help drive AppFolio brands and conversion revenue. Design direction/solutions may include concepting, wireframing, digital campaigns, digital marketing (including the entire customer journey) website UI/UX, and developing/evolving design systems. In addition, this position provides design support for all AppFolio marketing efforts. This role works closely with and reports to the Director, Creative Services.

Responsibilities:

Present strategic visual direction for products and the brand that drives revenue, beat the competition and help meet yearly goals

Lead, direct, coach and mentor a team of designers

Lead and collaborate with the Director, Creative Services as well as marketing leaders and senior stakeholders

Manages team members in the creation of project plans; provides coaching and direction with a focus on fostering continuous growth and retention of our team

Create visual design systems that scale effectively and are easy to use and maintain

Work closely with all company departments to drive product adoption and ensure that the visual brand is consistent and provides for a seamless user experience

Initiate and present fresh and compelling ideas that align with our marketing goals and outcomes that lead with strong verbal and visual execution, while clearly communicating design vision

Understand emerging trends in both the real estate and property management marketplace

Skills and Knowledge:

10+ years of strategic art direction in a team environment with a strong portfolio in digital design (print, a plus) BA in Design, Marketing, or a related field

Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality

A firm understanding of typography hierarchy and the skills to implement it

Expert knowledge in industry-leading software and technologies (Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, and Google Suite)

Advanced knowledge of responsive web design, with a mobile first mentality

Ability to work on multiple projects under tight deadlines

Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

Experience in managing other designers, influencing creative teams, and giving/receiving constructive feedback in a professional manner

Excellent written and verbal presentation skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Experience using agile project management tools (Wrike, a plus)

A love for pixels

Our Story

AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) was founded in 2006 with the mission to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our easy-to-use, cloud-based software helps our customers more effectively market, manage, and grow their businesses. Our software solutions exist in the real estate vertical, including AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management

To find out more about what AppFolio has to offer, check out appfolioinc.com/careers.