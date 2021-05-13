Job Details

Motorway, the UK’s fastest-growing used car marketplace, is seeking a talented Senior Product Designer to join our London team.

We help private car owners sell their car for the best possible price through a UK-wide network of specialist car dealers. Our innovative, fully-online products have redefined the experience of selling a car, generating thousands of monthly sales and disrupting a market that’s seen little change in decades. In three years we have helped 2.5 million consumers and grown to a team of over 100.

Our product-driven approach and leadership has resulted in an environment where design and UX is highly valued. This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing startup in the early stages, build amazing products, and change an industry.





About the role

Motorway is growing quickly and we are now seeking a talented Senior Product Designer to bolster our design team.

Working closely with Senior Designers and Product Managers you’ll be responsible for designing features across our full product range, including our product for car sellers (motorway.co.uk), car buyers (pro.motorway.co.uk) and internal tools. In addition to designing web apps you’ll be involved in a new initiative to develop native mobile apps for our services.

We are a design-focused organisation; extending to the founding team; with a very strong focus on creating amazing user experiences and high quality products. We seek to build a creative and fun working environment where the best ideas win and great work is created.





The role involves:

Research and planning: participating in user research and product planning to understand problems our users have and define solutions.

UX and UI design: creating designs for products and features, from lo-fidelity sketches and wireframes through to polished interactive prototypes and demos. You’ll use tools like Figma, Principle, Adobe CC and any others you’d like to introduce the team to.

Visual design: getting involved, where relevant, with visual design and branding, including icon design, illustration, and supporting our marketing team.

Developing our design system: developing and iterating UI components in our design system, including icons, controls, fonts and colours.

Collaboration and reviewing: you’ll collaborate closely with stakeholders, users, product managers and developers to present your work and gain feedback. You’ll also actively participate in reviewing other designer’s work giving you the opportunity to develop feedback and coaching experience.

Developing a design culture: you’ll share inspiration, techniques and design thinking to help the team stay fresh and knowledgeable in all aspects of design.

👩‍🎨 Commercial experience in a product design or UI design role, demonstrated by a strong portfolio.

📱 Experience designing native iOS or Android apps.

📈 An ability to solve real problems through design, demonstrated by examples of projects or features that have had a measurable impact on the business or organisation.

🎨 Strong aesthetic ability and visual taste, resulting in work that is powerful and beautiful to behold.

✍️ Typography, colour, illustration, photography, icons, branding… you are all over this.

🔬 An exceptional eye for detail and a precise, accurate approach to creating design work.

🛠 Experience with design tools such as Sketch, Figma or Adobe, and collaboration tools like Slack, Clubhouse, Marvel or Zeplin; plus strong Mac skills.

👩‍🔬 Knowledge or experience of user research techniques such as evaluative research or focus groups.

🤹‍ Comfortable collaborating with different areas of the business, such as commercial, marketing and development teams.

🏞 A personal interest and passion for visual creativity, be it art, product design, graphic design or photography.

💬 Strong verbal and written communication and presentation skills.

🚀 Drive to win and willingness to take bold decisions when necessary.

😀 A great team player with a strong sense of humility.

A competitive salary.

Enhanced maternity/paternity leave.

BUPA health insurance.

£350 annual learning budget with access to General Assembly courses, an Audible subscription and hundreds of books and online lessons.

Pension scheme.

Flexible working (approximately 2-3 days in the office a week) with the option to work fully remote for a month per year.

Top spec MacBook Pro and peripherals.

Regular social events.

Discounted Calm membership.

The chance to join a rapidly growing company that cares first and foremost about its people.

The chance to work with an experienced and passionate team with a big vision.

The opportunity to build products that have real impact and will change an industry.

Benefits

Equal Opportunities Statement:

Motorway is committed to equality of opportunity for all employees. We work to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where all individuals can maximise their full potential. We believe our workforce should reflect a variety of backgrounds, talents, perspectives and experiences. Our strong commitment to a culture of inclusion is evident through our constant focus on recruiting, developing and advancing individuals based on their skills and talents.

We welcome applications from all individuals regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships.

Given the continued spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), all interviews will be conducted by phone or virtual connection to protect our candidates and employees.