Senior Designer
Description
We’re looking for an ambitious, creative, driven designer to join the ranks at Maven Creative. If you have 5+ years experience in branding, web and packaging design and enjoy working in a collaborative environment with a diverse team of folks who sincerely love and respect one another and our clients, you might just be who we’re looking for.
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with and lead creative teams on brand identity systems, digital, print & packaging design — from inception to brand guide handoff.
- Speak from a position of design expertise, competitor knowledge and user experience to maintain creative standards across client and studio work.
- Manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
- Help further our vision, increase efficiency and strengthen the future of our company, both internally and with clients
Qualifications
- 5+ years experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to packaging to web.
- A high level of competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch.
- Ability to lead projects and teams while facilitating and ensuring quality standards.
- Ability to collaborate with a diverse team.
- Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy.
- Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to handle a fast-paced work environment, due dates and changing priorities.
- Illustration, animation, photo and video experience is a plus.
Benefits
- Salary commensurate with experience.
- 14 days paid vacation.
- Insurance coverage.
- Great work environment, accommodating and positive leadership.
- Value and appreciation for a healthy work/life balance.
- Weekly team lunch excursions (every Friday), paid for by the company.
- Complimentary in-office snacks and beverages.
- Parking paid for by the company.
- Occasional travel.
- Fun, upbeat and positive work environment.
- Community activities and event participation.