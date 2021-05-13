Senior Designer

Job Details

Description

We’re looking for an ambitious, creative, driven designer to join the ranks at Maven Creative. If you have 5+ years experience in branding, web and packaging design and enjoy working in a collaborative environment with a diverse team of folks who sincerely love and respect one another and our clients, you might just be who we’re looking for.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with and lead creative teams on brand identity systems, digital, print & packaging design — from inception to brand guide handoff.

Speak from a position of design expertise, competitor knowledge and user experience to maintain creative standards across client and studio work.

Manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Help further our vision, increase efficiency and strengthen the future of our company, both internally and with clients

Qualifications

5+ years experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to packaging to web.

A high level of competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch.

Ability to lead projects and teams while facilitating and ensuring quality standards.

Ability to collaborate with a diverse team.

Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy.

Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to handle a fast-paced work environment, due dates and changing priorities.

Illustration, animation, photo and video experience is a plus.

Benefits

Salary commensurate with experience.

14 days paid vacation.

Insurance coverage.

Great work environment, accommodating and positive leadership.

Value and appreciation for a healthy work/life balance.

Weekly team lunch excursions (every Friday), paid for by the company.

Complimentary in-office snacks and beverages.

Parking paid for by the company.

Occasional travel.

Fun, upbeat and positive work environment.

Community activities and event participation.



