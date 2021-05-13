Product Designer

Job Details

Making payments simple, intuitive and gorgeous.

Primer is creating the next generation checkout experience and a dashboard to replace complex engineering functions, while reducing the barriers to integrate with other payment services — breaking new ground everywhere. Challenges are plenty.

You’ll be amongst the early members of the Primer team, shaping the direction of the design, product and company, as well as working across all of Primer's products and customer touch-points:

Dashboard

Checkout

Developer docs

Future products

You'll have massive impact, working with the world's largest merchants; and you'll be working at a company that puts design first, and at the centre of everything.

We expect you to:

Shape your own role

Take ownership and broad responsibility

and broad Research , define , spec and design

, , and Collaborate across teams

across teams Step out of your comfort zone

Have serious ambitions and a passion for great design

We're a fully remote team distributed across Europe and beyond.