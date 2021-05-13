Product Designer
Making payments simple, intuitive and gorgeous.
Primer is creating the next generation checkout experience and a dashboard to replace complex engineering functions, while reducing the barriers to integrate with other payment services — breaking new ground everywhere. Challenges are plenty.
You’ll be amongst the early members of the Primer team, shaping the direction of the design, product and company, as well as working across all of Primer's products and customer touch-points:
- Dashboard
- Checkout
- Developer docs
- Future products
You'll have massive impact, working with the world's largest merchants; and you'll be working at a company that puts design first, and at the centre of everything.
We expect you to:
- Shape your own role
- Take ownership and broad responsibility
- Research, define, spec and design
- Collaborate across teams
- Step out of your comfort zone
- Have serious ambitions and a passion for great design
We're a fully remote team distributed across Europe and beyond.