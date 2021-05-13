Job Details

About the role

As a Product Designer at Avrio, you’ll tackle complex problems that will transform the way people share and discover the knowledge needed to do their best work.

You’ll collaborate with like-minded engineers and work directly with our Head of Product to define product strategy and find inspiring ways to delight our users around the world.

We’re looking for a curious and inventive full-stack product designer to create end-to-end experiences - from identifying and understanding pain points, to owning the craft and finish of every detail in the product.

Responsibilities

Lead design execution & allocation and orient team towards the most impactful work

Contribute directly on high-level design, partnering with our team to define customer journeys

Develop and maintain the design system that ties all of our product experiences together to both ensure a consistently intuitive user experience and an efficient development process for our engineers

Take real ownership of our product’s design direction while collaborating closely with peers in Engineering and Product.

Bring both rigorous research and creative exploration to bear on deepening our understanding of our users and their interactions with our product

Requirements

At least 4 years of experience as a user experience designer or similar role

Comfort working with a highly collaborative team in a fast-paced development environment

A keen eye for detail and a passion for beautiful and functional design

Deep curiosity about users and their needs

Excellent communication skills across many different audiences, including users, other designers, engineers, and business leaders

High standards when it comes to treating your colleagues and users well

Openness to learn from setbacks and incorporate constructive feedback

Benefits and perks

A remote and accomplished diverse and international team

A chance to shape and have a big influence on the trajectory of an early-stage startup

€500 Annual learning and development budget

€500 Home office set up budget

Stock option grants

2 yearly team retreats (when we can travel again)

€100 monthly workspace allowance to stock up on coffee or work from your local co-working spot

40 days paid leave annually

12 weeks fully paid parental leave

Working at Avrio

We're building a product company and the product that we’re building is our company.

We don’t separate ourselves into traditional departments but we rather align ourselves around the jobs-to-be-done of our users and team members.

Our metrics keep us honest and earn resources to make an impact. Our results matter more than the hours we work and debates are won with better insights, not bigger job titles.

Learn more about working at Avrio on our careers page here.