Website Designer - Figma
Group6 interactive is looking for 1-2 rockstar freelance website designers to join our team. We exclusively design in Figma and build websites on Wordpress. Our primary clients are small and service based businesses located in the US. If you feel that you a good fit we would love to hear from you, message us by filling out the contact form on our website or send an email to nate@group6interactive.com with a link to your portfolio.
US based applicants have the potential to be hired on a full time salary position with benefits after a predefined trial period.
Here are some of our recent projects:
https://newenglandwoodcraft.com/
Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of design projects
- Design page layouts and templates in Figma
- Produce design assets for use in social media, case studies and marketing channels
- Develop and maintain consistent branding
- Utilize data and analytics in making design decisions
- Select and prepare imagery
Qualifications/Skills:
- Proven understanding of website design fundamentals
- Demonstrated ability to take a project from concept to launch
- Strong command of color theory, image composition, and typography
- Excellent time-management skills
- Awareness of UI/UX principles
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail with a high degree of accuracy