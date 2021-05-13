Website Designer - Figma

Job Details

Group6 interactive is looking for 1-2 rockstar freelance website designers to join our team. We exclusively design in Figma and build websites on Wordpress. Our primary clients are small and service based businesses located in the US. If you feel that you a good fit we would love to hear from you, message us by filling out the contact form on our website or send an email to nate@group6interactive.com with a link to your portfolio.

US based applicants have the potential to be hired on a full time salary position with benefits after a predefined trial period.

Here are some of our recent projects:

https://proctorgas.com/

https://newenglandwoodcraft.com/

https://proest.com/

https://bodyessentialspt.com/

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of design projects

Design page layouts and templates in Figma

Produce design assets for use in social media, case studies and marketing channels

Develop and maintain consistent branding

Utilize data and analytics in making design decisions

Select and prepare imagery

Qualifications/Skills:

Proven understanding of website design fundamentals

Demonstrated ability to take a project from concept to launch

Strong command of color theory, image composition, and typography

Excellent time-management skills

Awareness of UI/UX principles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail with a high degree of accuracy



