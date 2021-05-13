Job Details

Airbase is the first all-in-one spend management platform that provides companies unparalleled control and visibility into every dollar spent. Finance teams deserve a solution that eliminates the tedious work involved in managing spend and allows them to focus on being strategic partners to the rest of the business. We do that by replacing the multiple systems typically used to manage spend with a single platform that handles every workflow, including expense approvals and payments, while also automating the bulk of spend-related accounting. Innovative companies, like Gusto, Segment, Doximity, Getaround, Netlify, and more, trust Airbase. We are a remote-first company and have team members across the globe.

We are looking for a Creative Director with experience leading creative teams of some of the most innovative B2B brands, to elevate our brand across all touchpoints. This role will report to the VP of Marketing and will manage a team of in-house and freelance designers and a roster of other media producers.

What you’ll do:

Own all marketing and brand design at Airbase.

Collaborate with key stakeholders and outside agency partners to set the creative strategy to bring the brand to life across initiatives, channels and products.

Oversee the prioritization and assignment of all creative requests, and establish processes to keep the team happy, creatively inspired, and focused on priorities.

Create and champion a practical brand style guide to drive brand consistency across all touchpoints.

Develop an iterative approach to cultivate a testing culture for creative assets that drives performance.

Creatively explore, set trends, and push boundaries.

Onboard and guide the work of creative agencies and freelancers according to specialized skills required, budgets, timelines, and scope.

Partner with marketing stakeholders to ensure great user experiences through all marketing channels, optimized for response.

Partner with our product organization to ensure that we deliver a consistent brand experience from prospect to customer.

Plan for hiring and resourcing needs to grow our in-house team as required.

You should:

Have 10+ years’ experience as a creative leader in agency or in-house creative/design management, with an excellent B2B portfolio.

Have a deep understanding of brand, visual design, writing and user experience to design inspiring and intuitive experiences.

Have experience leading and mentoring diverse teams of designers, copywriters, video editors, animators, motion designers, and production designers.

Be a strong individual contributor.

Have led an in-house creative team that has developed creative campaigns for acquisition marketing in addition to brand marketing.

Be experienced in all forms and mediums (website design, digital, response-based email, print, out-of-home advertising, experiential and earned media, etc.)

Be comfortable with ambiguity and demonstrate a proven ability to create clarity in it.

Have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Be comfortable working and closely collaborating with marketing and sales, product and UX/UI design teams.

Have experience in performance marketing across channels.

Be able to communicate effectively with senior management, with the ability to translate creative strategy into business performance.

Have an outstanding portfolio to share with your application.

Airbase offers an array of benefits including the technology you’ll need to be successful, competitive salaries, stock options, healthcare coverage, 401k, and a flexible vacation policy.