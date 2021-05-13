Product Designer

Job Details

Who we are

At Yembo, we are bringing a digital shopping experience to all home services (moving, insurance, painting, etc.). We are using software and computer vision based artificial intelligence to eliminate the super analog process - waiting for a trained estimator to visit your home to count furniture or measure your floors and walls.





The home services as a whole account for several hundreds billion in market size, and Yembo is building fundamental technology that drives how consumers and businesses interact for these home services. We are going to make a verb out of Yembo - when any home service needs to be estimated, you just "Yembo it". Today, our software is used by leading providers in the relocation services industry, and we are on our way to put together a category-defining product for property insurance. You will be employee number ~30 and this role is foundational to the future success of the company as we scale.

Who we’re looking for

We are looking for a strong individual contributor to join our Design team. As we've scaled our initial moving product, we've built a design system called Yemblocks to facilitate "grandma simple" user experiences with our bespoke AI technology, as well as a consistent look and feel across all our various projects. Now that our product is being used by thousands worldwide every day, we're adding new products and features at a fast clip. You will be working on turning high-level user workflows into crisp, easy-to-use interfaces that make our cutting-edge AI technology accessible to everyone.

Responsibilities

Contribute directly to design projects across Yembo's product offerings in the moving and insurance industries

Work on all parts of the product design cycle including feature ideation, mockups, prototypes, and creating detailed product specs

Produce designs in Figma that are laser focused on solving problems, and which consider not just the ideal user flow but the realistic experiences for all use cases

Collaborate closely with Engineering, Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing teams to develop high quality experiences for our customers

About you

2+ years of experience with end-to-end product design

Expert-level status in working with a design system in Figma

Familiarity with Storybook.js a plus

Comfortable implementing HTML and CSS (SCSS preferred)

Ability to collaborate and work closely with developers (i.e. must be able to write clear Jira tickets for engineers)

You are experienced with cross-browser design (desktop/laptop, tablet, mobile) and testing

Experienced at using metrics and data to help define success

Lo-fi & hi-fi prototyping skills

Strong collaborator with engineers, other designers, customer success reps, and marketers

Excellent written and verbal communication with ability to influence with storytelling

Hustle. Thrives in an evolving, fast paced, ambiguous work environment

Based in San Diego, California is a plus

Why work with us?

At Yembo, you’ll be joining a fantastic team at a truly exciting time. You’ll be on the front lines of scaling the business, shaping our future products, and expanding to new markets. You’ll get the chance to witness the passion our customers have for the product and help amplify their voices. You’ll be given the room to test, experiment, analyze, and iterate. This will be a tremendous opportunity to elevate your skills, all while making meaningful changes to the home services industry. From day one, you’ll see that we love what we do -- and have fun together as a team!

FAQ

This role is full-time and based in the US (San Diego preferred, but remote within the US is ok).

We are not able to sponsor visas for this role



