We're building something transformational in the fintech industry that will enrich the lives of everyone and we’re looking to bring on our first Product Designer. You will have a massive impact working directly with the CEO to shape the experience of the product from the ground up.

We’re swinging for the fences. We are here to do the best work of our lives, and we hope you are too.


RESPONSIBILITIES 👩🏽‍💻👨‍💻

  • Combine holistic understanding of product design, visual design, and experience design to craft amazing product experiences that delight our customers
  • Collaborate closely with product and engineering to deliver a product of remarkable quality
  • Contribute end-to-end through discovery, the design and development processes, through to delivery for new features and iterations 
  • Use qualitative and quantitative data to validate product directions
  • Contribute to all aspects of design including creating prototypes, wireframes, and workflow diagrams to improve product experiences 
  • Research existing products and deeply understand the state of the art to stay on top of industry trends
  • Deliver high-quality designs, participate in design critiques, and present work regularly for feedback

 

REQUIREMENTS 🙌

  • Experience: You have 3+ years of experience across various facets of design. 
  • Expertise: You have a demonstrated mastery of UI/UX, prototyping, visual design, typography, and layout & visual hierarchy.
  • Curiosity: You love exploring new and existing paradigms to add to your repertoire of ideas and solutions. You are exceptionally curious about technology, design, product and people. You never feel done learning your craft.
  • Delight & Empathy: You have empathy for customers and their journey. You deeply understand how customers think. You can accurately predict how changes will make them feel. You enjoy creating delight.
  • Excellent Communication: You are comfortable and confident sharing your thoughts in verbal or written form. You can engage constructively in debate and discussion with your colleagues and peers. 
  • Collaborator: You can partner with a diverse team to achieve business results. You have experience facilitating discussions with engineers and product managers to drive strategy and execution. 
  • Appreciation of Quality: The details and nuances of your work are important to you. You are enthusiastic about your favorite products and can articulate why they're incredible. You are excited to build a premium brand.

 

ROLE 🎁

  • Contract Role (40 hrs/week)
  • Remote OK

 

To apply send your portfolio and rate to aaron@smithxd.com

Job Type
Freelance
Location
Orange County, California
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 13, 2021
