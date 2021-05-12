Brand Production Designer

Job Details

Make things that make people fall in love with Duolingo.

Our mission at Duolingo is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. With over 300 millions users, we are the most popular language learning application in the world. But we’ve got more left to do — and that’s where you come in! You’ll help create and define cohesive, high-visibility branding projects tied to increasing brand awareness and equity. From composing landing pages to collaborating closely with our Marketing team on innovative projects, you’ll have the opportunity to work on brand projects and marketing campaigns that push Duolingo’s our mission forward, help us become an iconic brand, and transform the future of education.

This role reports to the VP of Design as a member of the Design team and partners closely with our Marketing and Content teams. At Duolingo, we take pride in and agonize over crafting high-quality design, with a user-friendly (and fun) experience for everyone.

You will...

Help evolve the Duolingo brand system through style guides, templates, iconography, typography, illustrations, and visual imagery

Work with Marketing to define, design, and deliver landing pages on Duolingo.com

Communicate the value and mission of Duolingo in design, icons, and illustration

Create design deliverables for social, newsletter, and marketing campaigns

Work on brand and design projects with strategic external partners (ad agencies, partners, vendors)

Establish branding and merchandising deliverables for editorial content and channels such as podcasts and video series

You have...

An online portfolio with design samples

Design experience in a consumer application or agency role

The ability to juggle multiple projects in parallel from concept to completion

The ability to relocate to Pittsburgh, PA

Exceptional candidates will have...

2+ years of experience working at a high-paced tech start-up

Experience with any combination of print design, illustration, or animation



