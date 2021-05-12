Illustrator

Job Details

Bring Duolingo characters to life.

Our mission at Duolingo is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. With over 300 millions users, we are the most popular language learning application in the world. But we’ve got more left to do — and that’s where you come in! You’ll help evolve our fun style and visual language we’ve been refining for years. Your illustrations will be used in our mobile apps and on landing pages, advertisements, blog posts, videos, social media posts, and much more, pushing Duolingo’s brand and mission forward to transform the future of education.

This role reports to the Art Director as a member of the Design team and partners closely with our Product, Marketing, and Content teams. At Duolingo, we take pride in and agonize over crafting high-quality design, with a user-friendly (and fun) experience for everyone.

You will...

Concept and compose engaging character and scene illustrations

Work in a highly collaborative fashion with the Design and Product teams

Create new and memorable characters and enhance existing ones

Consider the user experience surrounding the artwork you create

Create artwork for social media and marketing campaigns

You have...

An online portfolio with illustration samples

Skill and proficiency illustrating with Sketch or Figma

Illustration experience in a tech, agency, or editorial role

Experience illustrating for animation

The ability to juggle multiple projects in parallel from concept to completion

The ability to relocate to Pittsburgh, PA

Exceptional candidates will have...

3+ years of experience working at a high-paced tech start-up

Experience with product design or animation (or both)



