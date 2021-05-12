UI/UX Designer to combat climate change

Job Details

Leap’s mission is to combat climate change by enabling a reliable electric grid that runs on clean energy. The electric grid is transforming from dirty (but predictable) fossil fuels to clean (but less predictable) renewable energy. To do so, the grid needs more flexible demand and supply to help maintain stability and reliability.

Leap plays a crucial role in opening up wholesale energy markets to all distributed energy resources, enabling our partners to get paid for providing flexibility to the grid.

Leap is a privately-held tech company with funding from top VCs and well-known energy entrepreneurs. Our core operations are in the San Francisco Bay Area and Utrecht (NL), but we are a distributed workplace with teammates based in Atlanta, Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Maui, and Washington, DC.

Leap is building a marketplace for distributed energy providers. We aim to support and empower the optimization and conservation of the electrical usage at our enterprise partners’ customer sites by providing the tools for them to interact directly with the wholesale energy market, including the dispatch of their own electrical assets based on pricing and operational signals from the grid. These tools include browser-based web applications and APIs.

The electrical market is complex and our partners rely on vast amounts of data to make time sensitive decisions. We are looking for an experienced UX Designer with a passion for distilling this complex logic and data into a simple experience. The ideal candidate would have experience with both user research focused design, as well as more classical graphic design for branding and external communications.

We are a distributed team based across North America and Western Europe. This is a fully remote position, and we are looking specifically for someone who can work during business hours within Eastern time zone.

How can you help us?

Collaborate with Product Managers, Engineers, Data Scientists, and other distributed teams

Implement your own data driven design process which others can easily follow

Evaluate and research user experience, and create actionable design assets

Articulate design decisions and communicate them to necessary stakeholders

Create a consistent digital experience across products and solutions that satisfy all technical requirements

Take ownership and maintain existing design assets, with the goal of establishing an omni channel design system

Help align the appearance of business communication tools across the organization, i.e. email footers, slide decks, typography, branding assets, corporate website

You may be a fit for this role if you have

A minimum of 4 years of professional UX Design experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Interaction Design, Visual Design, User Experience, related field, or equivalent work experience

An excellent online or shareable portfolio, showcasing high quality enterprise solutions

Experience with agile software development methodologies

Advanced proficiency with at least one of the well known, modern design tools (Sketch, Figma)

Experience conducting user research and analysis (qualitative and/or quantitative)

Bonus points if you

Have previous experience in the energy, utilities, or financial sectors

Have a portfolio containing designs for SaaS B2B platform and/or marketplace products

Prefer designing for a highly technical user base

Enjoy designing products to draw insights from large amounts of data

Are comfortable working with distributed teams or in a remote environment

Can easily switch between high level thinking and tactical execution

Are enthusiastic about contributing your design skills to the future of energy/clean tech

Are ready to take a leadership role

Benefits we offer to our US based employees

Market-rate salary based on skills and experience

Unlimited PTO

Fully remote/distributed teams

Comprehensive health benefits for employee and dependents

Company sponsored 401K

Flexible parental leave policies

Travel allowances for when we gather

What’s it like to work at Leap?

Product: At our core we are a tech company. We love technical challenges and build things that we are proud of and would like to use ourselves. Everyone is highly involved in building and designing our products, making them extremely valuable and a pleasure to use.

Purpose: Some of us worked in energy before, some of us haven’t. All of us would like to make a difference and do our part in helping the world move towards a more resilient grid run on renewable energy.

Fun: We work hard, but enjoy our time at work as well as outside of work. With the team spread out over multiple time zones we also embraced flexibility early on, and are focused on results instead of time spent in the office.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



