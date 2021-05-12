Job Details

Do you get excited about working on a product that can impact health outcomes for students and their families in America’s K-12 school system? Do you enjoy creating beautiful user experiences and solving unique challenges in the amazingly interesting intersection of Healthcare and Edtech? We are looking for someone who can be an advocate for the end-user, owning the UI/Interaction design functions working amongst a team of talented colleagues in our startup.

SchoolCare is rapidly growing and we’re seeking a Lead UI/Interaction Designer. This cross-functional role will work with groups such as Product, Engineering, and Customer Success and be involved very closely with our customers, including school staff, parents, and healthcare professionals. You’ll have the opportunity to research, and build exciting new product features that impact patient accessibility to their health records!

Aside from your technical expertise and having a strong understanding of what our business does, you understand the importance of HIPAA and FERPA when it comes to real production data.





Who you are and what you will be doing:

• Work on overall design look, feel, and behavior based on the product architecture, user and process flows, wireframes, and user research

• Explore different visual approaches that might be evaluated with target users

• Detailed visual design for UI components and states

• Defined approach to color, typography, iconography and layout through the collaborative creation and design and management of design systems and pattern libraries

• Be self-motivated and comfortable working on a team in a dynamic environment with tight deadlines





Some of our Benefits and perks:

• Fully remote culture

• Comprehensive Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, and Disability Insurance

• Flexible spending - Commuter and Health

• Unlimited PTO





In addition to sending in your application, please send a link to your portfolio to brendan@schoolcare.com