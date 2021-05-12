Lead Brand Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for an entrepreneurial and conceptual designer who can evolve, build and scale the Fast brand.

You’ll work closely with a cross-functional team of designers and marketers to create world-class creative that position us as more than just an e-commerce solution - but a household name. As our brand craftsperson, you should know what works and what doesn’t, should have superb layout and graphic design skills and a mastery over storyboards, as well as big campaign ideas.

You're a conceptual thinker who can bring your ideas to life in new and inspiring ways. When you decide to make something, you see your vision through from concept to launch. You'll have the opportunity to help shape our creative marketing campaigns by flexing your creativity and understanding of digital marketing and advertising strategies across all platforms.

Role

Design product, digital ad, social and print communications for a brand platform where ideas can work globally and scale locally

Collaborate, ideate and create with our marketing, design and product teams to create campaigns, landing pages, emails, and social content from concept to detailed design

Proactively define and share project milestones and progress with Designers, Product Managers, Engineers and other stakeholders to create a more informed and more impactful team

Be agile and contribute wherever needed

Operate at a rapid pace while never compromising the craft

Contribute to an environment that fosters remarkable design and creativity

Qualifications

5+ years industry experience on in-house creative teams, creative agencies, or high-growth startups

A portfolio demonstrating exceptional quality in visual, narrative-driven design

Experience across the full palette of design expression: traditional, digital, social, experiential, and ideas that drive earned media

Track record of operating independently and without much oversight

Communication and organizational skills

Preferred Qualifications

﻿7+ years industry experience on in-house creative teams, creative agencies, or high-growth startups

Experience leading teams as a creative or art director on digital advertising or creative projects

Interest and/or interested in the payments, e-commerce, payments or identity industry



