Product Designer

Job Details

Design — Pittsburgh, PA





Make Duolingo look great and work well.





Our mission at Duolingo is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. With over 300 millions users, we are the most popular language learning application in the world. But we’ve got more left to do — and that’s where you come in! You’ll help create and define a cohesive user experience throughout products like Duolingo, the Duolingo English Test, Duolingo ABC, amongst others. From composing individual screens into flows to collaborating closely with our Art team on illustrations and animations, you’ll have the autonomy to work on high-impact features that are transforming the future of education.





This role reports to the VP of Design as a member of the Design team, the instrumental creative partner in most projects at Duolingo—from our mobile apps and website to the brand voice and email newsletters, and even community events. At Duolingo, we take pride in and agonize over crafting a user-friendly (and fun) experience for everyone.

You will...

Work on the user experience across multiple Duolingo products, on mobile and web

Work closely with other designers to develop and expand product design patterns

Help engineers and product managers define both the long-term strategy and short-term tactics for our products

Sometimes work on very broadly defined, loose concepts, and sometimes on narrowly defined, tactical features

Work in a highly collaborative fashion with the design and product teams

Consider all parts of the experience, from copy to animations to business model, when designing

You have...

An online portfolio with web or app design samples

Design experience in a consumer application, product, or software role

A desire to keep pushing your work until all details are attended to

The ability to explain your work, process, and decisions and seek feedback to help you produce your best work

Ability to relocate to Pittsburgh, PA

Exceptional candidates will have...

3+ years of experience working at a high-paced tech start-up

Experience with illustration or animation (or both)

Experience participating in or leading user research sessions



