Ground Signal uses big data and machine learning to help alcohol-industry clients sell better. In other words, we help some of the top beer, wine, and spirits companies understand who their customers are, where they’re drinking their products, and why. Our brand insights team uses thousands of data points to distill straightforward insights, and we need your help creating infographics, icons, graphs, tables, and charts to get the story across.

We’re a small (but growing) startup, looking for a fully-remote Junior Designer with a passion for information design and some experience under their belts. We need someone who can learn quickly, is detail oriented, and can make complex data easy to understand.

What you’ll do:

Work closely with our design director and brand insights team to create layouts for reports and presentations, craft custom graphics, and source images that support the overall narrative

Design infographics that clearly communicate complex data

Support sales and marketing efforts by creating proposals and presentations to showcase our capabilities and help win new business

Build out our icon library for use in presentations and the Ground Signal web app

Requirements

BA in Graphic Design or comparable experience

Exceptional design, typography and visual presentation skills

Expertise with Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Powerpoint, Excel, and Google Sheets

Online portfolio of work demonstrating expertise in information design for a digital environment

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Ability to work within tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Illustration skills preferred, but not required





To apply, send your resume and a link to your online portfolio to rachel@groundsignal.com or apply through AngelList at the link below.