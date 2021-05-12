Senior UX Product Designer
We are design professionals skilled in multi-faceted interaction design and fueled by curiosity. Our work reaches and delights millions of people daily, and we derive satisfaction by creating the best hardware, software, and mobile application experiences possible. Bose is best known for creating world-class audio products, but behind it all lies our true passion – creating new and better technologies that help people reach their fullest human potential.
As a Sr. User Experience Designer at Bose, you will contribute to the marriage of hardware and software. You are involved at every step of the product development process, from brainstorming broad ideas to ensuring design quality and integrity through launch. Using your full range of design thinking and interaction skills, you will create the experiences that influence how users interact with our products every day.
You have a track record of designing successful outcomes for customers and business. You are a strong cross-functional partner, a great communicator, and storyteller, and are able to take a solution from idea to implementation. You uphold a high-quality bar and have a strong appreciation for the details. You know how to receive and deliver constructive criticism and work well in a team.
You are a self-starting problem solver and critical thinker, able to speak up and advocate for the best solution, but humble enough to work within constraints. Above all, you approach problems holistically and create elegantly simple solutions to complex problems.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Know when to think big and when to be pragmatic, explore divergent concepts while understanding how to converge and build iteratively towards your vision
- Use Design Thinking methodologies to rapidly gain momentum in the right direction
- Translate business requirements into simple, easy-to-use experiences for our customers
- Proactively highlight user issues others don’t notice and come prepared with possible solutions
- Prioritize work, meet deadlines and negotiate them when needed
- Accountable for your own work on programs you are assigned to, with support from a Design Lead or Creative Lead
- Utilize research and data to influence your work while executing design work using high-quality use cases, interaction models, and interactive prototypes
- Synthesize feedback from many sources to determine the best path forward
- Advocate for design by sharing your work and presenting cross-functionally, while being able to precisely articulate design rationale
- Create unified, end-to-end experiences through close collaboration with cross-functional team members
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLSET
- Sufficient experience working in UX, UI, HCI related field with experience working on hardware and software UI (5-8 yrs)
- Experience working on physical UIs for hardware products
- Excellent oral, written, and visual communication skills
- Proficient in visual representation of complex interactions
- Proficient working with industrial designers and engineers to create and test physical prototypes
- Excellence in design craft
- Able to balance value to effort in decision making
- Ability to work with a low-ego, highly collaborative, cross-functional team
- Willing and able to contribute to all aspects of UX from production and documentation to critical thinking and strategy
- Excited about working in a fast-paced, nimble environment
- Must include a link to an online portfolio that demonstrates strong experience in creating concepts and detailing consumer journey, specifying interaction for hardware, mobile and digital services for consumer products.
COMPETENCIES
- Critical Thinking
- Design Systems
- Competitive Analysis
- Storytelling
- User Needs Definition
- User Stories
- Physical Interaction Design
- Design Thinking
- UX Documentation
- Presentation Design