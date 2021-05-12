Senior UX Product Designer

Job Details

We are design professionals skilled in multi-faceted interaction design and fueled by curiosity. Our work reaches and delights millions of people daily, and we derive satisfaction by creating the best hardware, software, and mobile application experiences possible. Bose is best known for creating world-class audio products, but behind it all lies our true passion – creating new and better technologies that help people reach their fullest human potential.

As a Sr. User Experience Designer at Bose, you will contribute to the marriage of hardware and software. You are involved at every step of the product development process, from brainstorming broad ideas to ensuring design quality and integrity through launch. Using your full range of design thinking and interaction skills, you will create the experiences that influence how users interact with our products every day.

You have a track record of designing successful outcomes for customers and business. You are a strong cross-functional partner, a great communicator, and storyteller, and are able to take a solution from idea to implementation. You uphold a high-quality bar and have a strong appreciation for the details. You know how to receive and deliver constructive criticism and work well in a team.

You are a self-starting problem solver and critical thinker, able to speak up and advocate for the best solution, but humble enough to work within constraints. Above all, you approach problems holistically and create elegantly simple solutions to complex problems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Know when to think big and when to be pragmatic, explore divergent concepts while understanding how to converge and build iteratively towards your vision

Use Design Thinking methodologies to rapidly gain momentum in the right direction

Translate business requirements into simple, easy-to-use experiences for our customers

Proactively highlight user issues others don’t notice and come prepared with possible solutions

Prioritize work, meet deadlines and negotiate them when needed

Accountable for your own work on programs you are assigned to, with support from a Design Lead or Creative Lead

Utilize research and data to influence your work while executing design work using high-quality use cases, interaction models, and interactive prototypes

Synthesize feedback from many sources to determine the best path forward

Advocate for design by sharing your work and presenting cross-functionally, while being able to precisely articulate design rationale

Create unified, end-to-end experiences through close collaboration with cross-functional team members

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLSET

Sufficient experience working in UX, UI, HCI related field with experience working on hardware and software UI (5-8 yrs)

Experience working on physical UIs for hardware products

Excellent oral, written, and visual communication skills

Proficient in visual representation of complex interactions

Proficient working with industrial designers and engineers to create and test physical prototypes

Excellence in design craft

Able to balance value to effort in decision making

Ability to work with a low-ego, highly collaborative, cross-functional team

Willing and able to contribute to all aspects of UX from production and documentation to critical thinking and strategy

Excited about working in a fast-paced, nimble environment

Must include a link to an online portfolio that demonstrates strong experience in creating concepts and detailing consumer journey, specifying interaction for hardware, mobile and digital services for consumer products.

COMPETENCIES