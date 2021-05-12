Job Details

ABOUT US

We’re Meetings.io™— Meetings.io is a software company that provides teams and businesses an easier way to run their meetings. We believe well-run meetings can change lives, boost careers, create jobs, and save the world. We are a fast-growing, dynamic SaaS startup, building our Experience Team.

ABOUT THE ROLE

We are looking to hire a UX/UI Designer who will first and foremost, understand our user’s needs, desires, and behaviors. You’ll be expected to create wireframes and prototypes that show how a new feature or product will function. You think strategically but know how to deliver value to our users in small increments. These will be refined through internal and external feedback to ensure user and business goals are met. You will then bring the wireframes to life. After a release of a feature, you’ll measure and dissect user behavior to understand what’s working and what’s not. With this understanding you’ll provide recommendations to further iterate and refine the user experience. Candidates must be available to work during normal business hours Central time.

WHAT WE LOOK FOR

● 3+ years of experience in a UX/UI designer or similar role

● A portfolio that highlights your ability to take concepts & turn them into highly usable, beautiful designs that achieve the desired user and business goals.

● A natural inclination to always think MVP first and RAT.

● Analytical and creative: able to grasp user needs, solve their problems by bringing the solutions to life.

● Detail oriented

● Critical thinker and creative problem solver

● Adhere to style standards.

● Optimize existing user interface designs.

● Take a complicated workflow and turn it into a delightful experience.

● Experience prototyping features

● Experience shipping high quality designs.

● Knowledge how to test designs for intuitivity and experience.

● Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (Ability to discuss and explain design options. Ability to talk to customers and understand their pain points.)

● Responsive to deadlines

● Works well in fast paced environments

● Loves to be challenged by enterprise-grade problems.

● Have experience working with smaller teams, especially in a remote setting.

● Is very very passionate about every small detail in a product and always dedicated to improving their craft.

Experience using:

● Adobe XD

● Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat

Bonus if you:

● Knowledge conducting user research.

● Knowledge in HTML5 & CSS3

ABOUT YOU

● Great attitude (smile-through-the phone level of great!) and highly personable

● You go the extra mile—providing the minimum isn’t good enough for you

● Extremely tech-savvy—loves geeking out about technology

● Impeccable follow-through (You finish your tasks and projects. If something falls through the cracks (or make a mistake) you take accountability and come up with a solution. If there is a breakdown you are fully in communication ahead of time)

● Helping is your first instinct, meaning you think in terms of "us" vs. just "you."

● You're willing to be open, honest, and vulnerable with those around you.

● Love and promote great team work

● Taking on big challenges doesn’t intimidate you because you know, whatever happens, you’ll figure it out.

● Computer, camera, high-speed internet and a quiet place to work without distractions

Want to learn more about Meetings.io? Jump on over to our website at meetings.io.

In compliance with federal law, all persons hired will be required to verify identity and eligibility to work in the United States and to complete the required employment eligibility verification form I9 upon hire.

Meetings.io provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.