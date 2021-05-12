Graphic Designer - Freelance

Job Details

Booster Theme is looking for you, passionate Graphic Designers!

Application: Send us an email at annchanel@boostertheme.com

Booster, an industry-leading Shopify theme is looking for a Freelance Graphic Designer with an eye for detail and a strong creative and proactive approach to work with us! You’ll be working with our small teams on several projects at the same time. Needless to say that we never run out of ideas and projects to work on! In order to work in the long term with us, we're looking for someone with high conceptual skills with lots of ideas to make un brand stand out.





Project our Graphic Designer will be working on:

Creating proper company documents for Booster.

Creating a visual identity for Booster and a complete brand guide.

Creating social media visuals and ads.

Creating Google Ads.

Creating Email designs/visuals.

Creating any graphic pieces needed for our website.

Creating animations.

Etc.

Skills we're on the lookout for:

High-level Adobe Illustrator and photoshop skills.

Knowledge of After Effect for all our animations project.

Strong creative vision.

Proactivity.

Attention to detail.

Strong design language.

Strong understanding of ad’s and email marketing.

Web design.

Requirements

Experience of 3-4 years as a Graphic Designer.

Knowledge of the Shopify e-commerce platform.

Strong portfolio

Looking forward to seeing your portfolios!

Job Types: Contract, Freelance





Application: Send us an email at annchanel@boostertheme.com

**A PORTFOLIO IS REQUIRED WITH YOUR APPLICATION**