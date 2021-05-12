Jr Graphic Designer (Contract/Remote)

Job Details

Position Summary:

Do you take pride in designing clean and beautiful finished visual products? Do you work efficiently and have great attention to detail? Can you tell a moving story through the graphics you create?

We’re a fast-paced tech/advertising startup looking for a talented contract Junior Graphic Designer to help develop engaging and compelling digital creative. Familiarity with the online advertising industry is also a plus.

Requirements

1+ year(s) of experience in a graphic design role

High degree of proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and Adobe After Effects

Problem solver with strong attention to detail, communication, and organizational skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team while managing multiple graphic design projects simultaneously

Responsibilities

Designing performance-focused Facebook and Instagram ads. You will be expected to design ads for social media platforms aimed at hitting performance metrics (e.g. click-through rate and conversion rate)

Work with a cross-functional marketing team to build and prioritize against a creative strategy that uses available video and photo assets and resources to meet performance goals and brand standards

Ideate and execute video content and motion graphics that drives consumer interest and action

Pluses

Experience with website funnel optimization, mobile-first website design

Proficiency in Wordpress

Analytics, reporting, and big data information visualization skills

Degree in graphic design

Prior startup experience or exposure to social and/or B2B marketing





This position is not eligible for relocation assistance or visa sponsorship.

Ampush reserves the right of ownership for all unsolicited resumes submitted for this requisition and is not responsible for any fees associated with unsolicited resumes.

Ampush is an Equal Opportunity Employer.