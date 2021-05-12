Brand Marketing Designer (Remote)

Job Details

Routable is a B2B payments platform built to make bill payments and mass payouts fast and seamless. Our mission is to be the simplest way to send and receive business-to-business payments. Unlike other payment platforms, Routable’s modern, easy-to-use API allows you to build a powerful payments infrastructure in minutes.

We’re a Series B startup with $46M in funding. We’re helping some of the largest marketplaces and gig economy companies, including Ticketmaster, Snackpass, and Garmentory. Hundreds of finance teams trust our decades of experience in building B2B payment solutions.

Our environment encourages intellectual curiosity, problem solving, and openness—one that provides the support and mentorship needed to succeed, learn, and grow. We'll make sure you have everything you need to do your best work and make an impact. We’re a fully remote startup with our team working from a city they love across the United States, Argentina, and Canada.





About the Role

The Brand Marketing Designer focuses on creating visually stunning and consistent brand assets, and contributing to our constantly evolving brand identity. You'll be expected to think deeply about every interaction the customer can have with our brand, and produce assets for a diverse range of mediums including our social media platforms, blogs, sales collateral, ads and more.

You will own our marketing website, and assist growth, sales and marketing teams grow our web presence.





Responsibilities

Be a multidisciplinary designer, taking projects from concept to execution across a wide range of disciplines

Provide design support on our marketing sites and create new layouts for pages and sections

Build and track a repository of marketing and sales enablement materials organized by product and use case

Collaborate with the marketing/design team to build reusable Google Doc templates, components and systems that ensure visual and creative consistency

Help stakeholders bring presentations to life with visual aids, promotional graphics, and slide design that feel modern and in line with our brand systems

Be a brand guardian, ensuring consistency and high standards are met across all our collateral

Contribute thoughtful and elegant design ideas to help drive our social media presence forward and set us apart from the competition

Collaborate with other designers, developers, content producers, and the sales team to generate effective design solutions and receive feedback

Be a self-starter. As a resourceful and resilient self-starter, you'll thrive in a fast-paced environment where initiative and innovation are required

Know how to produce content quickly without sacrificing quality





Minimum Qualifications

Experience as a visual designer with 2-3+ years professional experience working in digital media

A high proficiency in Photoshop/Sketch, Illustrator, and In-Design with Figma as a plus

Strong conceptual digital design and layout skills

Excellent grasp of visual design principles and elements

A passion for amazing brand design and an appreciation for elegant brand narratives

An outstanding team contributor who can provide a thoughtful viewpoint on brand and marketing design in a flexible and easygoing way—you are well-versed in giving and receiving feedback constructively

An open-mind and thinker who’s constantly in search of engaging, thoughtful design solutions and cutting-edge brand work in the real world

Bonus, but not required: Experience working with the CMS Contentful

Bonus, but not required: Experience with animation or illustration





Location

You must be currently authorized to work in the United States or Canada on a full-time basis.

We are a remote first company! Rather than restrict ourselves to only find talent in one city, we’d rather find the absolute best people regardless of where they live. One amazing benefit to our remote culture, is that it enables our team to enjoy traveling ✈️ more regularly since they can work from wherever!





Reporting

The Brand Marketing Designer reports directly to the Design Manager.









About Routable

Our Core Values

At Routable, we are driven by our values. Our values act as guiding principles when it comes to our work, our hiring practices, and ourselves. We talk about them every day and praise each other based on our ability to embody them.

💞 Engage with Empathy: Have empathy and a deep understanding for your peers, and our customers. This means no ego and cultivating relationships by actively listening to each other's needs.

🤝 Volunteer Assistance: Helping others is always a priority, even when it is not immediately related to the goals that we are trying to achieve. We make it a point to foster an environment of inclusiveness for our remote team.

💪 Own it: We are all company owners and we act like it. We make data driven decisions and jump at the opportunity to be accountable. Taking action when you see a problem is our default state.

🛠 Build with Purpose: We are collectively building the product and company of our dreams. We are intentional with everything we do and are always looking for ways to improve. We sweat the details.

🧬 Expect Authenticity: We do not compromise our values when it comes to our team and our customers. We champion originality. Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.





Rendezvous

To help foster amazing relationships with our coworkers, we meet up twice a year as a whole team in some pretty awesome cities! In the past we’ve met up in San Diego, Seattle, and Austin. We’d rather invest money into memorable team events rather than expensive offices. During our meet-up team time, we love to spend time learning a new skill together, and solving problems. Most recently this has taken on the form of a bread-making class and defeating an Escape Room. Yeah.. We love to compete together as a team.

Note: we have paused our meetups due to COVID-19 and will resume when it is safe for everyone to attend





Perks

🏥 Great Health, Dental and Vision Insurance

💲 Competitive salary

📈 Stock Options

💰 401k

💸 Work from Home Stipend

🚀 We're a remote team

🏝 Flexible vacation policy





Inclusive Employer

Routable welcomes employees from varied backgrounds and walks of life, and it’s reflected in our diverse community of Routers. Routable is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and is committed to administering personnel actions, including hiring, training, promoting and compensating its employees, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sex stereotyping, pregnancy (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, mental or physical disability, ancestry, medical condition, marital status, military or veteran status, citizenship status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.