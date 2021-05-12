Senior Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

About Routable

Routable is a B2B payments platform built to make bill payments and mass payouts fast and seamless. Our mission is to be the simplest way to send and receive business-to-business payments. Unlike other payment platforms, Routable’s modern, easy-to-use API allows you to build a powerful payments infrastructure in minutes.

We’re a Series B startup with $46M in funding. We’re helping some of the largest marketplaces and gig economy companies, including Ticketmaster, Snackpass, and Garmentory. Hundreds of finance teams trust our decades of experience in building B2B payment solutions.

Our environment encourages intellectual curiosity, problem solving, and openness—one that provides the support and mentorship needed to succeed, learn, and grow. We'll make sure you have everything you need to do your best work and make an impact. We’re a fully remote startup with our team working from a city they love across the United States, Argentina, and Canada.

About the Role

We are looking to have an experienced, creative, UX-focused designer to join our design team. You’ll bring your leadership and skill to highly collaborative cross-functional teams focused on delivering usable, accessible, and valuable solutions ensuring exceptional customer experiences and outcomes.

As a product designer on our team, you’ll be partnering closely with a product manager, tech lead, and engineering colleagues to prototype and validate solutions to customer problems. You’ll be involved at all stages of product development and support that team’s efforts. You will also create and successfully bring to market great software for our customers.





Requirements

⚡️ Responsibilities:

Work in a small team to iteratively improve user experience

Take new features from ideation, to prototyping, to user testing, to production

Design web and mobile experiences that are simple and intuitive

Participate in regular design reviews where you’ll seek out specific feedback on your designs and incorporate relevant feedback

Execute on the product roadmap and help define product strategy

Daily collaboration with Engineering, Product, and other designers

Minimum Qualifications:

3+ years of professional Product Design experience

Experience designing consumer-facing experiences for web and mobile

Excellence in UX thinking and visual design

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, customers, and product teams

The ability to work independently, and the desire to learn, grow, and improve our design and broader team

Proficient in design software (Figma preferred)





Location

You must be currently authorized to work in the United States or Canada on a full-time basis.

We are a remote first company! Rather than restrict ourselves to only find talent in one city, we’d rather find the absolute best people regardless of where they live. One amazing benefit to our remote culture, is that it enables our team to enjoy traveling ✈️ more regularly since they can work from wherever!





Reporting

The Senior Product Designer reports directly to the Design Manager.





Benefits

Our Core Values

At Routable, we are driven by our values. Our values act as guiding principles when it comes to our work, our hiring practices, and ourselves. We talk about them every day and praise each other based on our ability to embody them.

💞 Engage with Empathy: Have empathy and a deep understanding for your peers, and our customers. This means no ego and cultivating relationships by actively listening to each other's needs.

🤝 Volunteer Assistance: Helping others is always a priority, even when it is not immediately related to the goals that we are trying to achieve. We make it a point to foster an environment of inclusiveness for our remote team.

💪 Own it: We are all company owners and we act like it. We make data driven decisions and jump at the opportunity to be accountable. Taking action when you see a problem is our default state.

🛠 Build with Purpose: We are collectively building the product and company of our dreams. We are intentional with everything we do and are always looking for ways to improve. We sweat the details.

🧬 Expect Authenticity: We do not compromise our values when it comes to our team and our customers. We champion originality. Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.





Rendezvous

To help foster amazing relationships with our coworkers, we meet up twice a year as a whole team in some pretty awesome cities! In the past we’ve met up in San Diego, Seattle, and Austin. We’d rather invest money into memorable team events rather than expensive offices. During our meet-up team time, we love to spend time learning a new skill together, and solving problems. Most recently this has taken on the form of a bread-making class and defeating an Escape Room. Yeah.. We love to compete together as a team.

Note: we have paused our meetups due to COVID-19 and will resume when it is safe for everyone to attend





Perks

🏥 Great Health, Dental and Vision Insurance

💲 Competitive salary

📈 Stock Options

💰 401k

💸 Work from Home Stipend

🚀 We're a remote team

🏝 Flexible vacation policy





Inclusive Employer

Routable welcomes employees from varied backgrounds and walks of life, and it’s reflected in our diverse community of Routers. Routable is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and is committed to administering personnel actions, including hiring, training, promoting and compensating its employees, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sex stereotyping, pregnancy (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, mental or physical disability, ancestry, medical condition, marital status, military or veteran status, citizenship status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.