Sr. Product Designer

About Curebase

Curebase is the leading software platform for designing and executing "decentralized" clinical trials . We let any patient, anywhere in the world, participate in clinical trials at home and with their own doctor. We are reinventing a highly traditional $50B market, enabling drug and device companies to increase the volume, quality and speed of data collection from patients regardless of location. COVID-19 tailwinds have created massive demand for telemedicine and home-based trials, with 2 new FDA guidance letters and a major, positive industry mindset shift that will only accelerate this year. We have raised $19M in venture funding to date, secured 4 publicly traded customers, and grew 300% in 2020.

About the Position

The Product Designer at Curebase combines deep experience in user-centered design with a passion for healthcare and life sciences. The clinical trial industry has been built for traditional research institutions, but has long left out the patient. As our Product Designer, you will have incredible ownership and freedom to perform a rigorous design process that arrives at the best user experience for patients, doctors, researchers, and other members of the clinical trial ecosystem at every opportunity. You will exercise constant critical thinking, perform objective user research, exercise creativity and expand solutions, and be highly collaborative with all members of the team.

This position requires a design background and some experience in healthcare. You should be an experienced contributor who shares our mission to reinvent the clinical trial world to enable any patient, anywhere to participate -- bringing treatments to patients faster and increasing diversity in participation.

You will:

Develop a deep understanding of the patient experience in clinical trials

Develop a deep understanding for the personas of other members of the clinical trial ecosystem like doctors, nurses, mobile providers, telemedicine physicians, researchers at drug companies, and more

Demonstrate end-to-end ownership of the design process for major product areas critical to the success of the business

Work closely with the Head of Product to establish key product priorities and initiate the design process

Conduct user research to understand the right possible solutions to a problem

Develop wireframes and conduct user feedback sessions

Use a design tool such as Figma or Sketch to create pixel-perfect mockups

Working closely with Engineering to ensure a high-quality implementation

Contributing to overall strategy and decision-making about product direction

Define the visual brand of the company and create a stunning, recognizable brand for the company

Ensure consistency of visual brand throughout the organization

Helping with hiring, mentoring, and establishing a design culture within the company

Promoting the importance of the user experience, especially for patient, in all aspects of the business

Your Profile

5+ years industry experience as a Product Designer

A demonstrated passion for applying design skills to Healthcare and/or Life Sciences

Experience working on touch-driven experiences and mobile designs

Track record in craft and great visual design

Experience with prototyping

Portfolios that are clear, clean, and easy to navigate

Aptitude for shipping and able to balance quality and time

Effective communication skills and ability to think through complex systems

Passion for understanding user motivations and needs

Benefits:

100% coverage for Medical / Dental / Vision

401k plan

Flexible PTO

Stock Options

Passionate team dedicated to making a positive impact

Unlimited career growth opportunity



